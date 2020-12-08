Veach staves off foul trouble, leads Sabers past Knights

DEWITT — Frustration filled Taylor Veach Tuesday night.
The Central DeWitt guard battled early foul trouble for the first time this season and was held to single-digit first half points for the second straight game.
“Nothing I can do about it,” she said.
Well, Veach did do something about it in the final frame.
She was the main engine of the Class 4A No. 5 Saber offense, scoring 12 of her game-high 22 points over the final eight minutes to power them to a 41-34 victory over Class 3A No. 8 Assumption at Central DeWitt High School.
For the second consecutive contest, DeWitt (3-0) came back in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten in the early portion of the campaign, outscoring the Knights 20-6 in the last period.
“I like winning, but I hate losing more than anything,” Veach said. “I just had to hype up my team. We all stepped up in the last quarter and it really showed.”
The Illinois State commit was held to three field goals and went 1-of-3 from the free throw line, primarily defended by Assumption’s A.J. Schubert, in the opening half.
Veach changed her game defensively come the third quarter but remained in attack mode offensively. She gave the Sabers the lead twice in the fourth and was 7-of-8 from the charity stripe.
“That shows maturity and something that she, internally, wanted to be able to do,” DeWitt coach Chad Specht said. “It’s a matter of trust, too.”
Her play to ignite the rally — scoring the first four points to cut the deficit to one possession — received high praise from the other side of the bench.
“You just don’t see a whole lot of high school basketball players that know how to score like that, boys or girls,” Assumption coach Jake Timm said. “The hard thing is, we’re trying to pay so much attention to her that you lose sight for a core second, she’s back toward the layup.”
Yet, it was buckets by a pair of supporting castmates that gave the Sabers a spark and the advantage.
Talbot Kinney and EmmaGrace Hartman each attempted one field goal beyond the arc from the corner. Both of them swished it.
Kinney’s trifecta was the conclusion of a 7-0 run by DeWitt to open the fourth that tied the game at 28, then Hartman was left open to break a 32-all tie and gave it the lead for good.
Over the final 3 minutes, 22 seconds, the Sabers didn’t allow a point.
“It’s a self-confidence thing for them,” Veach said. “They need to know they can do it and I think that’ll help later on in the season. That got our offense going.”
For the second straight game the Sabers relied on free throws to combat shooting under 35% from the field and found a way to claim a win at home.
Veach was the only player to record double figures for the night for the team in white jerseys.
“We have a good core, but we have to have everybody involved,” Specht said. “They understand we’re going to have those off nights. What can we fall back to?”
Despite Assumption (1-2) shooting 4-of-24 from the field in the opening half, it trailed by three. It shot 6-of-13 in the third, outscoring DeWitt 14-4 to enter the last stanza leading by seven.
“We really had an identity,” Timm said.
Three early turnovers gave momentum back to the Sabers and the Knights couldn’t recover, leading just two more times for the rest of the game.
Schubert paced Assumption with 12 points while Maddie Loken added 11 and seven rebounds.
“We’re showing signs of being able to be a good team,” Timm said. “The one thing is, we’re going to get better. That’s the one thing I see as positive.”
