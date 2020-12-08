Veach staves off foul trouble, leads Sabers past Knights

“That shows maturity and something that she, internally, wanted to be able to do,” DeWitt coach Chad Specht said. “It’s a matter of trust, too.”

Her play to ignite the rally — scoring the first four points to cut the deficit to one possession — received high praise from the other side of the bench.

“You just don’t see a whole lot of high school basketball players that know how to score like that, boys or girls,” Assumption coach Jake Timm said. “The hard thing is, we’re trying to pay so much attention to her that you lose sight for a core second, she’s back toward the layup.”

Yet, it was buckets by a pair of supporting castmates that gave the Sabers a spark and the advantage.

Talbot Kinney and EmmaGrace Hartman each attempted one field goal beyond the arc from the corner. Both of them swished it.

Kinney’s trifecta was the conclusion of a 7-0 run by DeWitt to open the fourth that tied the game at 28, then Hartman was left open to break a 32-all tie and gave it the lead for good.

Over the final 3 minutes, 22 seconds, the Sabers didn’t allow a point.