Veach tops 1,000, Sabers rout Demons

"We’ve been preaching all year that we have to be willing to take what the other team is giving us and after a bit of a slow start — I think there were a few nerves early — I thought we settled down, adjusted and played good team basketball," Sabers coach Chad Specht said.

Washington, a three-win team, forced Central DeWitt to figure that out early.

"They came in here with nothing to lose and played that way," Specht said. "In the first half, they were scrappy, first to the floor for loose balls, and we had to match that intensity, which we were able to do."

The Sabers settled down in the second half, finding an offensive flow and committing just five of their 14 turnovers in the final two quarters.

Central DeWitt hit 17-of-24 shots from the field after halftime, expanding its lead to 55-24 after three quarters.

Veach knocked down three 3-point baskets — part of an 11-for-22 effort from behind the arc by the Sabers during the game — in the final 1:33 of the third quarter while scoring 13 of her points in that quarter.

"It became a pretty workmanlike effort, which is what we were hoping to see," Specht said.