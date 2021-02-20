Veach tops 1,000, Sabers rout Demons

DEWITT, Iowa — Taylor Veach reached a career milestone Saturday, but she didn’t do it alone.
Central DeWitt overwhelmed Washington with a team approach as it rolled to a 75-31 victory in an Iowa Class 4A regional semifinal girls basketball victory.
Veach scored a game-high 28 points, but it was the seventh of her eight points in the first half that allowed the Sabers’ junior to reach 1,000 points in her career.
She hit the milestone with 3 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the opening quarter, burying a 3-point basket from the wing which gave Central DeWitt a 9-2 lead.
"We have so many weapons on this team and they all contribute," Veach said. "It’s the teammates making the passes, getting the rebounds, getting each other the ball to score. That’s what makes a team, and I’m just one part of it."
The Sabers demonstrated that throughout the remainder of the first half.
After reaching the milestone, Veach scored just one more point in the rest of the first and second quarters as Central DeWitt opened a 13-2 lead after one quarter that reached 30-15 by halftime.
Three other Sabers — Allison Meadows, Grace Pierce and Emmagrace Hartman — each contributed six first-half points to the Central DeWitt effort.
"We’ve been preaching all year that we have to be willing to take what the other team is giving us and after a bit of a slow start — I think there were a few nerves early — I thought we settled down, adjusted and played good team basketball," Sabers coach Chad Specht said.
Washington, a three-win team, forced Central DeWitt to figure that out early.
"They came in here with nothing to lose and played that way," Specht said. "In the first half, they were scrappy, first to the floor for loose balls, and we had to match that intensity, which we were able to do."
The Sabers settled down in the second half, finding an offensive flow and committing just five of their 14 turnovers in the final two quarters.
Central DeWitt hit 17-of-24 shots from the field after halftime, expanding its lead to 55-24 after three quarters.
Veach knocked down three 3-point baskets — part of an 11-for-22 effort from behind the arc by the Sabers during the game — in the final 1:33 of the third quarter while scoring 13 of her points in that quarter.
"It became a pretty workmanlike effort, which is what we were hoping to see," Specht said.
Meadows finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Hartman collected 11 points for the Sabers (15-2).
Anna Nacos and Alexandrea Murphy led the Demons (3-19) with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Central DeWitt advances to face Marion, a 14-8 team which advanced with a 54-36 win over Clear Creek-Amana in its semifinal, in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. regional final.