Pleasant Valley High School senior and Marquette University signee Halle Vice was recognized as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's player of the year for a second straight season Monday.

Vice is the league's leading scorer this season at 21 points per game and also ranks among the top five in assists (2.8) and steals (3) per contest.

Six points from passing Ellie Spelhaug as PV's all-time leading scorer (1,372 points), Vice has scored 999 points in the past two seasons and led the Spartans to back-to-back conference titles and Class 5A state semifinal appearances.

Davenport North sophomores Journey Houston and Divine Bourrage were among the seven players selected to the first team.

Houston averaged 19 points and more than 9 rebounds per game for a state qualifier. Bourrage compiled 14 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Three seniors — Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen, North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst and Assumption's Ava Schubert — along with Central DeWitt sophomore Lauren Walker comprised the rest of the first team.

Petersen averaged a MAC-best 13.4 rebounds per game. Golinghorst was the leading scorer for a Class 4A regional final squad at 16.5 points an outing, and Schubert finished her career with 1,029 points and 559 rebounds. Walker was fifth in the conference in scoring at 15.6 points a contest.

Jennifer Goetz was named coach of the year after leading the Spartans to an 18-0 mark in league play.

All-Mississippi Athletic Conference

First team

Halle Vice, sr., Pleasant Valley; Journey Houston, soph., Davenport North; Lillie Petersen, sr., Bettendorf; Divine Bourrage, soph., Davenport North; Lauren Walker, soph., Central DeWitt; Lauren Golinghorst, sr., North Scott; Ava Schubert, sr., Assumption

Second team

Reagan Pagniano, soph., Pleasant Valley; Maddy Nigey, jr., Asssumption; Makayla Farnum, jr., North Scott; Jessie Clemons, jr., Pleasant Valley; Addisen Ford, sr., Davenport Central; Reagan Hofer, sr., Central DeWitt; Alyvia McCorkle, fr., Davenport North

Honorable mention

Assumption — Annika Kotula, sr., Jessie Wardlow, sr.

Bettendorf — Kayla Fountain, sr., Faith Furness, sr.

Central DeWitt — Emma GraceHartman, sr.

Clinton — Veronica Ramirez, sr.; Emma Riessen, jr.

Davenport Central — Asia Pegues-Jarrett, sr.

Davenport North — Mariah Thompson, sr., Kyra Taylor, jr., Aliza Ramos, sr.

Davenport West — Zoe Glasgow, jr.

Muscatine — Brylee Seaman, jr.; Jazzy Jones, sr.

North Scott — Cora O'Neill, sr.; Sydney Skarich, jr.

Pleasant Valley — Quinn Vice, soph., Addy Maurer, soph.

Player of the Year: Halle Vice, Pleasant Valley

Coach of the Year: Jennifer Goetz, Pleasant Valley