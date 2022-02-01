Walker, Sabers erupt in second half to beat Knights

DEWITT — Central DeWitt High School girls basketball coach Justin Shiltz felt Lauren Walker had hit the proverbial “freshman wall” in the past couple of weeks.

The guard found her shooting stroke in the second half Tuesday night.

Walker scored 18 of her game-high 21 points in the second half as Class 4A eighth-ranked Central DeWitt rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Davenport Assumption 60-45 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt at Central DeWitt High School.

“I’ve had a couple games where I couldn’t really finish,” Walker said. “I got in the gym and worked on it.”

Assumption did an admirable job of taking away Central DeWitt’s primary two options in Allie Meadows and Taylor Veach, limiting them to 20 combined points.

Others emerged for the Sabers (14-4, 11-4 MAC).

In addition to Walker, EmmaGrace Hartman made three 3-pointers and Kylee DeVore had seven points and five rebounds to help Central DeWitt win its fourth straight game.

“We’ve told our girls since Day 1, we need a third and fourth scorer,” Shiltz said. “Allie and Taylor are on the top of every team’s scouting reports.”

Walker had two baskets in an 8-0 surge late in the third quarter to give Central DeWitt the lead and then tossed in a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth to extend it to a double-digit advantage.

It was in stark contrast to Walker’s previous four games where she was a combined 5 of 25 from the field.

“We’ve told her, ‘Hey, you’re playing varsity basketball and we trust you to make open shots,’” Shiltz said. “She has a knack for getting open on the weak side of the floor. When her feet are set, she’s a great shooter.”

Even with some mid-season struggles, Walker said her confidence has not dwindled.

“My teammates have been really important in this, keeping me positive when I’m missing shots or turning the ball over,” Walker said. “So when you have games like this, it just raises the confidence.”

Assumption (10-8, 8-7 MAC) beat Central DeWitt in December and controlled play for much of the first half, even building a double-digit cushion. The Knights couldn’t sustain it as the Sabers erupted for 39 points in the second half.

A.J. Schubert had 17 points and six rebounds for the Knights while Dawsen Dorsey had a dozen points and Annika Kotula finished with 11.

“We did a really good job identifying what was working in the first half,” Knights coach Jake Timm said. “They made some adjustments in the second half and we struggled to adjust to that.

“We’re not the most talented team in the MAC, so we have to play a very specific way and we did that the first half. We made it tough for them and made it a grind.”

The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Knights, who close the regular season with North Scott, Davenport North and Davenport Central.

“Our margin of error is not quite as high as other teams,” Timm said. “Things were really clicking for us over Christmas break and we’re still looking to find that again. When we’re locked in defensively, everything else falls into place for us.

“We just didn’t play well enough defensively in the second half tonight.”

