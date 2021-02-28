Wardlow becomes lock down defender for Knights

For Olivia Wardlow, an accidental injury on the diamond turned into wanting to play one more season on the hardwood.
After taking a year away from competitive basketball, Wardlow has turned into an instrumental piece defensively for Davenport Assumption.
When the eighth-seeded Knights (8-11) tip off their Class 3A state quarterfinal against top-seeded and top-ranked Cherokee (22-0) at 5 p.m. Monday, it will allow Wardlow a chance at personal redemption in playing at state in basketball after missing it in softball.
"Something can be taken away from you so quick, so I decided to have my senior year playing basketball," she said.
Prior to Assumption's regional softball win last summer, Wardlow was talking to one of her coaches at practice when a ball hit her, breaking her jaw.
Her junior season, one in which she hit .427 and stole 21 bases, was done. She still traveled to Fort Dodge with the team, but the feeling of not being able to play stung.
"It was definitely upsetting," Wardlow said.
About a week after her surgery, Assumption first-year head girls basketball coach Jake Timm texted his guard well wishes on recovering and kept the door open to playing hoops.
Wardlow's mind was already made up.
"She replied back within an hour," Timm said. "She wanted to not have to wait until April or May. She's a competitive kid."
The recovery was another obstacle for the Iowa State University softball recruit to overcome.
A wisdom tooth that came out at the same time as her surgery led to an infection as did a plate in her jaw, leading to a second surgery that required her mouth to be wired shut for another six weeks.
Three kinds of soups was all Wardlow could eat. She lost 30 pounds during that stretch of eating only liquid foods.
"It was mentally draining for every aspect in life," Wardlow said. "It came to the point where I was so sick of eating the foods, I was this close to asking the doctor to feed me through an IV."
Doctors told her the chances of her jaw breaking that significantly again was really low. Case in point, in her first basketball game of the season, she was hit in the jaw and ran down to the other end like nothing happened.
"The thing that I've learned about Olivia is she's very extrinsically motivated," Timm said. "If I tell her 'You have to run this in an 'X' amount of time,' she'll do it. When you give her a target to shoot for, she's absolutely going to do it.
"She's clearly risen to the occasions in the last two games. She's excelled 10-fold."
Those two games have been the attention Wardlow has gotten for shutting down two of 3A's best players on the eastern side of the state.
In Assumption's box-and-one zone defense, implemented for its last two postseason games, Wardlow is the one floater that has stuck to Center Point-Urbana's Ryley Goebel and Solon's Callie Levin.
Those two, who each averaged more than 15 points per game, were held to a combined 11 points.
"I think Olivia has had a fantastic year," sophomore post A.J. Schubert said. "If there was a box that said how many points did I keep that girl to, her name would be up there with all the girls she's kept to five-to-seven points."
To Wardlow, the responsibility to limit the opposition's best player is something she takes pride in.
"I know my role on this team is my defense," she said. "I think about right before Christmas break, I was able to get into better shape and play longer than two minutes periodically."
The Knights will face a different dilemma in the quarterfinals. Cherokee doesn't have just one scoring option. It has four players averaging double figures. JeMae Nichols (15.5), Alexis Pingel (12.8), Teagan Slaughter (12.8) and Kenna Mongan (11.9) make up a Braves offense that is averaging nearly 70 points per contest.
They have been held to under 60 points just four times this season. Conversely, their defense hasn't given up more than 50 points in three postseason games.
"They're a very high-scoring team," Schubert said. "Going in with a strong underdog mentality and not overrating or underrating this team... is a huge key."
Knights' players and coaches understand that if the game is played in the half court and in the 40s or 50s, they have a chance to pull another upset.
And for them, they know it can end in the blink of an eye.
"I think once it hit us it's now or never, there's no game next week," said Wardlow, "it really clicked we have to get this going."