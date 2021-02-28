Wardlow becomes lock down defender for Knights

"She replied back within an hour," Timm said. "She wanted to not have to wait until April or May. She's a competitive kid."

The recovery was another obstacle for the Iowa State University softball recruit to overcome.

A wisdom tooth that came out at the same time as her surgery led to an infection as did a plate in her jaw, leading to a second surgery that required her mouth to be wired shut for another six weeks.

Three kinds of soups was all Wardlow could eat. She lost 30 pounds during that stretch of eating only liquid foods.

"It was mentally draining for every aspect in life," Wardlow said. "It came to the point where I was so sick of eating the foods, I was this close to asking the doctor to feed me through an IV."

Doctors told her the chances of her jaw breaking that significantly again was really low. Case in point, in her first basketball game of the season, she was hit in the jaw and ran down to the other end like nothing happened.

"The thing that I've learned about Olivia is she's very extrinsically motivated," Timm said. "If I tell her 'You have to run this in an 'X' amount of time,' she'll do it. When you give her a target to shoot for, she's absolutely going to do it.