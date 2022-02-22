Washington gallops past Geneseo 61-51

Saddled up and ready to go, Washington spurred past Geneseo 61-51 in Illinois girls basketball on February 22.

Washington moved in front of Geneseo 12-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers registered a 30-22 advantage at halftime over the Maple Leafs.

The Panthers jumped to a 37-28 bulge over the Maple Leafs as the fourth quarter began.

Washington's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 24-23 scoring edge over Geneseo.

