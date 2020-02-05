WB6 girls' GameNight Guide

Geneseo (22-4, 10-1) at UTHS (8-19, 2-9)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at United Township HS. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA.
GameNight: Once again, the Geneseo Maple Leafs can clinch a tie for the Western Big 6 Conference title with a win. If Moline and Rock Island were to lose and Geneseo wins, the Leafs are the solo champions. ... The Panthers continue to play well against teams through a half or more. The hope now is to find a way to finish.
Quincy (14-9, 7-4) at Moline (20-7, 8-3)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @ThomasS76083486.
GameNight: The Maroons needed a fourth-quarter comeback and overtime to win in the first meeting of the season. ... The Blue Devils have quietly moved into fourth place in the league with games remaining this week against the second-place Maroons and Rocks.
Rock Island (20-8, 8-3) at Sterling (13-13, 6-6)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Musgrave Fieldhouse. Twitter: @DanWoessner
GameNight: This will be a battle of Rock Island's quickness and pressure against the size of the Golden Warriors. In their first meeting, Sterling grabbed an early lead but the RI defense turned around the game with a 32-point second quarter. ... Brooklyn and Bree Borum continue to do most of the work for Sterling.
Galesburg (15-12, 4-7) at Alleman (3-23, 0-12)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Don Morris Gym. Twitter: @DLansman_DA
GameNight: The Pioneers are averaging 28.2 points per game, and they have not reached 300 made baskets. That is the fewest in the WB6 with United Township's 437 the next lowest total. ... The Silver Streaks' Audree Peck is making 61 percent of her shots this season.