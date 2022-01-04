 Skip to main content
Wellman Mid-Prairie claims gritty victory against Wilton 43-38
Wellman Mid-Prairie claims gritty victory against Wilton 43-38

Wellman Mid-Prairie edged Wilton in a close 43-38 encounter in Iowa girls basketball on January 4.

Wellman Mid-Prairie's shooting darted to a 19-14 lead over Wilton at halftime.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 24-24 final quarter.

Recently on December 21 , Wellman Mid-Prairie squared up on Goose Lake Northeast in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

