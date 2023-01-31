Wellman Mid-Prairie dismantles Tipton 58-34

Wellman Mid-Prairie's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Tipton 58-34 on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Wellman Mid-Prairie and Tipton played in a 52-25 game on February 12, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Durant . For more, click here. Tipton took on Iowa City Regina on January 24 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.

