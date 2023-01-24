Wellman Mid-Prairie gives Durant the business 63-22

Wellman Mid-Prairie left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Durant from start to finish for a 63-22 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 24.
Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and Durant faced off on January 11, 2022 at Durant High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Tipton and Durant took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 16 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For a full recap, click here.
