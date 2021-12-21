West Branch blitzes Camanche in convincing fashion 56-30

West Branch showered the scoreboard with points to drown Camanche 56-30 on December 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
West Branch opened a slim 28-17 gap over Camanche at halftime.
In recent action on December 14, Camanche faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and West Branch took on Wilton on December 14 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.