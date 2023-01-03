West Branch sinks Camanche with solid showing 46-28

West Branch grabbed a 46-28 victory at the expense of Camanche in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 3.
West Branch darted in front of Camanche 17-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Bears fought to a 28-11 half margin at the Storm's expense.
West Branch struck to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Storm outpointed the Bears 14-5 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
