It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but West Des Moines Dowling Catholic will take its 52-38 victory over Davenport North on Feb. 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Feb. 21, Davenport North faced off against Ankeny. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.