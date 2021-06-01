West grad Shiltz takes over Central DeWitt girls basketball program

Justin Shiltz was not anticipating this career move.

When the Central DeWitt girls basketball job came open last month, a couple of his coaching friends contacted Shiltz and told him “you’d be crazy if you didn’t look into it.”

“I didn’t expect this job to be open,” Shiltz admitted. “The whole process caught me by surprise.”

After applying and then interviewing for the position last week, Shiltz was offered and accepted the job this past weekend for the 2021-22 season. Shiltz replaces Chad Specht, who resigned from the post in early May.

“(Specht) did a great job there,” Shiltz said. “The school’s basketball program is on good footing and in good shape. There is a lot of talent and community support in the lower levels. Girls basketball is in good hands.

“We can really do good things there. Now, it is putting my own imprint and style on the program.”

Since building the United Township girls basketball program for the first half of the last decade, it has been a whirlwind for Shiltz’s coaching career.