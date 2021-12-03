West Liberty delivers smashing punch early to dump Durant 59-27

West Liberty offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Durant with an all-around effort during this 59-27 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on December 3.
West Liberty jumped in front of Durant 19-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Comets' offense pulled ahead to a 39-10 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
The Comets' command showed as they carried a 53-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.