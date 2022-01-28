West Liberty delivers smashing punch early to dump Tipton 69-13

Yes, West Liberty looked superb in beating Tipton, but no autographs please after its 69-13 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 28.
In recent action on January 22, West Liberty faced off against Camanche and Tipton took on Iowa City Regina on January 20 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.