West Liberty dominates Wilton 59-38

West Liberty's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Wilton during a 59-38 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 31.

Last season, West Liberty and Wilton faced off on January 11, 2022 at Wilton High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Wilton faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep . Click here for a recap. West Liberty took on Tipton on January 17 at Tipton High School. For a full recap, click here.

