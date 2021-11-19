Western Big 6 girls basketball at a glance; Can Geneseo three-peat?

After officially winning the Western Big 6 in 2019-20, and unofficially in the spring, the Geneseo high school girls basketball program will be looking for its third straight conference title since joining the league in 2019.

Fans will return to the stands after a limited amount of attendees last season, but other teams in the WB6 will be disappointed to learn that the only Division I commit in the league, Kammie Ludwig, will also be returning for Geneseo. The 5-foot-10 senior point guard averaged 21 points a game in the spring to lead the Maple Leafs to a 13-2 record.

“I mean, she’s committed to play at Providence so that in and of itself tells you what type of kid she is,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “She just has a motor and a knack to find the basketball. She can rain it in from the 3-point line, but she can also finish around the hoop. She just understands the game. And she works her tail off 12 months a year.”

And although Ludwig says winning conference again is definitely a priority, there is another goal she wants to accomplish before playing at the next level.