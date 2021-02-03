Western Big 6 girls basketball capsules (updated)

Alleman
Coach: Steve Ford (first year as Alleman coach, 17 years spent at Moline with a career record of 359-177)
Last season: 3-26, 0-14 WB6
Impact players: Caroline Adam, sr.; Annabelle Nienhaus, sr.; Sophia Terronez, sr.; Averi Rangel, jr.; Averie Schmidt, jr.; Sofia Fernandez, soph.; Tyla Thomas, soph.
Fresh faces: Lily Beardsley, sr.; Katie Brewer, jr.; Chassity Colburn, jr.; Hailey Radloff, jr.; Reyna Garcis, soph; Annie Rouse, soph; Audrey Erickson, fr.; Clair Hulke, fr.
Outlook: Coming off of a tough 2019-2020 season, long time Moline coach Steve Ford is looking to turn around an Alleman program that went without a win in conference play last season. "The goal of our team is to improve each day," Ford said.
Galesburg
Coach: Evan Massey (43rd season; 931-365 career record)
Last season: 18-14
Impact players: Riley Jenkins, 5-9, sr.; Lily Hudgins, 5-9, sr.; Lauren Livingston, 5-7, sr.; Audree Peck, 6-0, sr.
Fresh faces: Kiarra Kilgore, 5-8, fr.
Outlook: After a loss to Rock Island in their regional semifinal game last season, the Silver Streaks look to bounce back this season and use their experience to their advantage. Senior standout guard Riley Jenkins returns for her final season alongside fellow seniors Lily Hudgins, Lauren Livingston and Audree Peck.
Geneseo
Coach: Scott Hardison (9th year; 161-112 career record)
Last season: 24-7
Impact players: Abbi Barickman, 5-10, sr.; Maddi Barickman, 5-10, sr.; Ali Rapps, 5-8, jr.; Kammie Ludwig, 5-10, jr.
Fresh faces: All varsity players are returning letterwinners.
Outlook: "Coming off a Western Big 6 championship in our first year in the conference, this team is looking to repeat as conference champs," Hardison said. The Maple Leafs could be poised for that run as they return four starters and all 11 letterwinning members of the varsity team back from last season's regional runner-up team.
Moline
Coach: Tracy Sant Amour
Last season: 20-13
Impact players: Bralee Trice, 5-9, sr.; Kadence Tatum, 5-3, jr.; Nadi McDowell-Nunn, 5-7, jr.; Caroline Hazen, 5-4, jr.
Fresh faces: Charlisle Martel, 5-6, fr.; Abigail Nutter, 5-6, jr.
Outlook: The Maroon lost two key seniors from their regional runner-up team from last season -- Cierra McNamee and Whitney Taylor, but regain junior Kadence Tatum who was lost last season to a torn ACL after starting most of the season.
Quincy
Coach: Brad Dance (2nd year at Quincy; 110-131 career record in 9 years)
Last season: 17-9, 2nd place WB6
Impact players: Emily Wilson, sr.; Kate Chevalier, sr.; Mackenzie Durst, sr.; Bre Sapp, sr.; Laci Novosel, jr.
Fresh faces: Olivia Dougherty, jr.; Taylor Fohley, fr.
Outlook: "Our strength will be our senior leadership," Dance said. "We have good post presence with Emily and Laci, and our guards are all experienced and should be able to handle the pressures of the WB6." Emily Wilson is a returning second-team all-conference player and headlines a unit of four seniors for the Blue Devils.
Rock Island
Coach: Henry Hall (3rd season; 52-12 career record)
Last season: 23-10, 10-4 WB6
Impact players: Brooklyn Larson, 5-9, sr.; Janyah Winter, 5-10, sr.; D'Leah Conner, 5-6, sr.; Imari McDuffy, 5-5, jr.; Emily Allison, 5-9, jr.
Fresh faces: Bri Stewart, 5-10, jr.; Kaniya Davis, 5-8, jr.; Ammareah Trevino, 5-7, jr.
Outlook: The Rocks faced a tough Peoria High team in the regional championship last season and finished runner-up in the conference to newcomer Geneseo. "We are very excited for the opportunity to play this season," Hall said. "I absolutely love this group of kids; everything I have asked of them since June, they have done. We have three seniors who will be great examples for the rest of our program on how to do things right."
Sterling
Coach: Taylor Jackson (5th year; 54-63 career record)
Last season: 16-16, 7-7 WB6
Impact players: Brooklyn Borum, 6-0, sr.; Breelyn Borum, 6-0, sr.; Hailey Walters, 5-6, sr.; Nakiya Rascon, 5-7, sr.; Rianna Duran, 5-6, sr.
Fresh faces: Bailey Adami, 5-7, jr.; Kathryn Rowzee, 6-0, so.
Outlook: After a solid second half finish to the conference schedule, Sterling is looking to keep momentum going from last season. "This year our team will be led by a strong senior class," Jackson said. "Two all-conference players in Breelyn and Brooklyn Borum will lead the way for us, and we are excited to have an opportunity to play and we know that each game will be a battle."
United Township
Coach: Carie Walker (10th year; 148-129 career record)
Last season: 12-18, 4-10 WB6
Impact players: Jade Hunter, 5-11, sr.; Karina Castaneda, 5-9, so.; Abida Diasso, 5-9, sr.; Eli Gomez, 5-10, jr.
Fresh faces: Tia Lewis, 5-9, fr.; Lorena Awoe, 6-5, fr.; Kaylie Pena, 5-3, fr.
Outlook: The Panthers will rely on athletic three-sport athlete and four-year varsity player Jade Hunter to lead this young team with her experience. "Do not count this crew out with our youth. The games we get will be vital for court experience...," Walker said. "With a short preseason, it will be determined how quickly we can gel as a team. The heart of this team stands high!"
-- Compiled by Kyle Hartwick