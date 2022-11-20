Western Big 6 girls basketball capsules

Alleman

Head coach: Steve Ford

2021 record: 14-18

Impact players: Clair Hulke, jr., PF; Annie Rouse, sr., G; Audrey Erickson, jr., G, Tyla Thomas, sr., G

Fresh faces: Carson Wendt, so., G; Noalani Mendoza, sr., G

Outlook: The Pioneers return a lot of talent from last season’s squad that improved dramatically on a 1-13 COVID-shortened season in the spring of 2021. Alleman went 4-10 in the WB6 last season and wants to build on that record behind all-conference member Clair Hulke. However, the Pioneers have gotten off to a slow 1-4 start. Alleman beat Pleasant Plains 37-29, but lost close games to Illini Bluffs (39-32) and Macomb (47-44).

Geneseo

Head coach: Scott Hardison

2021 record: 31-2 (Western Big 6 champs)

Impact players: Annie Wirth, sr., PF; Danielle Beach, sr., G; Addison Smith, sr., G

Fresh faces: Addie Mills, jr., G; Addison Snodgrass, so., G

Outlook: The Maple Leafs will not only be competing for a Western Big 6 title, but Geneseo also has hopes of regional and sectional plaques as well. Geneseo graduated all-conference players Kammie Ludwig, Jordan Porter and Ali Rapps, but return in 2022 with Wirth and Beach, who both earned all-conference honors last season. The Maple Leafs are off to a 4-0 start after winning their Thanksgiving tournament with wins over Newman Central Catholic, Rock Falls, Annawan and Sherrard.

Moline

Head coach: Adrian Ritchie

2021 record: 18-15

Impact players: Samantha Veto, sr., PF; Nai’lah Anders, sr., PF

Fresh faces: Tahlea Tirrell, so., G; Jada Tatum, so., G; Corynn Holmes, sr., PF

Outlook: Year 2 for Coach Ritchie will be full of experimenting after graduating starters Kadence Tatum, Carolina Hazen and Bella Smith. Moline hasn’t finished below .500 since 2012-13, but is 0-2 on the season with losses to Lincoln-Way Central (65-49) and Joliet West (58-30). The Maroons begin conference play Tuesday against Galesburg and will rely on the senior leadership of Veto and Anders to try and pick up the first win of the season.

Rock Island

Head coach: Henry Hall

2021 record: 18-12

Impact players: Kayla Rice, sr., G; Danee’ Robinson, sr., PF; Tamiah Jamison, sr., F

Fresh faces: KaZaria Bell, fr., F; Fidelia Awoudi, jr., F; Mariyah McQueen, sr., F

Outlook: The Rocks lost all-conference players Imari McDuffy, Emily Allison and Bri Stewart, but Coach Hall believes Kayla Rice will transform into one of the league’s top talents. Rocky opened with two difficult matchups in Peoria and Morton, but the Rocks took down the Potters 57-52 to head into WB6 play against UT at 1-1. Rice had 24 in the win over Morton, but Hall has played at least 12 athletes in each game this season. The Rocks will rely on their depth to challenge Geneseo for a top spot in the conference.

United Township

Head coach: Chase Pavelonis

2021 record: 9-15

Impact players: Lorena Awou, jr., C; Ciara Hull, jr., G; Karina Castenada-Villapando, sr., PF

Fresh faces: Ka Maria Perkins, jr., SF; Kaylie Pena, jr., PG

Outlook: The Panthers are led by first-year coach Chase Pavelonis, who took over for Carie Walker. UT has jumped out to a 3-1 start with wins over Harvest Christian Academy (63-8), Yorkville Christian (51-21) and Wheaton Academy (51-25). With 6-foot-4 center Awou, who led the league in rebounds last season (13.1 per game), the Panthers have a shot to be one of the big surprises this season. UT returns seven players who had significant playing time last season.