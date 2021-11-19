Western Big 6 girls basketball capsules

Alleman
Head coach: Steve Ford
2021 spring record: 1-13
Impact players: Averi Rangel, sr., G; Clair Hulke, so., F; Audrey Erickson, so., G; Tyla Thomas, jr. G; Annie Rouse, jr., G; Katie Brewer, sr., F
Fresh faces: Skyler Thorpe, sr., F; Annie VanDeHeede, sr., F; Noalani Mendoza, jr., G
Outlook: The Pioneers have only played two games, but already have more wins than last year’s shortened COVID season. Alleman defeated Illinois Bluffs 35-28 in the season opener and then narrowly defeated Pleasant Plains 30-28 with a last-second layup by Averi Rangel. The Pioneers are a young team, but coach Ford believes they will be constantly improving throughout the season.
Galesburg
Head coach: Evan Massey
2021 spring record: 12-6
Impact players: Grace Nelson, sr., G; Kadynce Lydic, sr., G; Abby Davidson, sr., F
Fresh faces: Lily Clark, jr., G; Kayla Pendergast, jr., F; Juniper Schwartzman, jr., F
Outlook: The Silver Streaks graduated four seniors that are now playing basketball at the collegiate level but are returning three senior captains that started on last year’s squad (Nelson, Lydic and Davidson). Coach Massey returns for his 44th season at Galesburg after a third place finish in the spring. The Silver Streaks are one of the most storied programs in the conference and will be one of the favorites to contend Geneseo for the conference title. Galesburg won 18 regionals from 1989-2007 but hasn’t won one since 2017.
Geneseo
Head coach: Scott Hardison
2021 spring record: 13-2 (unofficial Western Big 6 champs)
Impact players: Kammie Ludwig, sr., G; Annie Wirth, sr., G; Ali Rapps, sr., G; Danielle Beach, jr., G; Jordan Porter, sr., G
Fresh faces: Allison Griffin, jr., G; Addison Smith, jr., G/F, Taylor Krueger, jr., G/F; Sierra Kruger, jr., G/F; Johnna Fulcher, jr., G
Moline
Head coach: Adrian Ritchie
2021 spring record: 13-11
Impact players: Kadence Tatum, sr., G; Caroline Hazen, sr., G; Bella Smith, sr., G; Samantha Veto, jr., F
Fresh faces: Tahlea Tirrell, fr., G; Jada Tatum, fr., G
Outlook: It will be the first season for Coach Ritchie as the lead man at Moline. The Maroons will be led by senior guard Kadence Tatum who recently signed to play locally at Augustana next year. Caroline Hazen, who was first team special teams for football and recently signed to play soccer at Northern Iowa, will also play a major role in the Moline’s game plan. The Maroons have gone 141-97 over the past eight seasons, all of which were above .500, and should compete for a top-half spot in the conference. Moline lost its season opener to Lincoln-Way West 80-65.
Quincy
Head coach: Brad Dance
2021 spring record: 10-7
Impact players: Asia Seangnamy, jr., G; Taylor Fohey, so., G
Fresh faces: Leah Chevalier, so., G; Sydney Welsh, fr., G; Jazmyn Lewis, so., F
Outlook: Quincy is another young team in the WB6, with only two seniors on the entire roster. Coach Brad Dance, who was hired in 2019, has had a winning record in his first two seasons. The Blue Devils will try to mimic that success this season. Quincy began the season with a 49-19 victory over Jacksonville on Tuesday. Fohey and Seangnamy combined for 31 points.
Rock Island
Head coach: Henry Hall
2021 spring record: 8-4
Impact players: Imari McDuffy, sr., PG; Emily Allison, sr., G; Bri Stewart, sr., F; Kaniya Davis, sr.,; Erriea Bea, jr., G; Danee’ Robinson, jr., F;
Fresh faces: Ammareah Trevino, sr., G; Kayla Rice, jr., G; Mariyah McQueen, jr., G; Tamiah Jamison, jr., G; Mackenzie Meirhaeghe, jr., F; Ayen Malual, jr., G/F;
Outlook: Rock Island was one of the best squads in the WB6 during the spring season, and its upperclassman experience should solidify the Rocks as one of the top teams in the conference once again. The entire roster is filled with juniors (10) and seniors (5). Imari McDuffy was an honorable mention in the spring’s all-conference teams and will be leading a talented group of seniors. The Rocks have a difficult nonconference schedule, but coach Hall believes it will prepares the team for a tough conference slate. Rock Island lost its season opener 57-42 to Peoria.
Sterling
Head coach: Taylor Jackson
2021 spring record: 8-9
Impact players: Baylee Adami, sr., G
Fresh faces: Kathryn Rowzee, jr., C, Olivia Turner, jr. C, Addie McCombs, jr., PG
Outlook: The Golden Warriors are young and inexperienced at the varsity level according to coach Jackson, but she believes Sterling can still be in for a positive year. The Borum twins have graduated, leaving some holes in the Golden Warrior roster, but Jackson believes Adami will be the senior leader the team needs to stay competitive.
United Township
Head coach: Carie Walker
2021 spring record: 4-12
Impact players: Kaylie Pena, so, PG; Lorena Awou, so., C; Tia Lewis, so., G; Karina Castaneda, jr., C
Fresh faces: Ciara Hull, so., G; Zainab Mayaki, sr., F; Mackenzie Iams, jr., G
Outlook: United Township heads into the 2021 fall season with a lot of uncertainty. The Panthers are one of the youngest teams in the conference, but will have to mature quickly in a competitive WB6. The Panthers lost their season opener to Peoria Notre Dame 69-21 after turning the ball over 33 times. Coach Walker anticipates her team playing better basketball as the season goes on.