Western Big 6 girls basketball capsules

Quincy

Outlook: "Our strength will be our senior leadership," Dance said. "We have good post presence with Emily and Laci, and our guards are all experienced and should be able to handle the pressures of the WB6." Emily Wilson is a returning second-team all-conference player and headlines a unit of four seniors for the Blue Devils.

Rock Island

Outlook: The Rocks faced a tough Peoria High team in the regional championship last season and finished runner-up in the conference to newcomer Geneseo. "We are very excited for the opportunity to play this season," Hall said. "I absolutely love this group of kids; everything I have asked of them since June, they have done. We have three seniors who will be great examples for the rest of our program on how to do things right."