Western Big 6 girls basketball holiday tournament roundup

All five metro Western Big 6 Conference girls basketball teams were in action Monday at their respective holiday tournaments.
Geneseo was the only team to advance to the winners' bracket, with Rock Island still to play a late game. United Township, Alleman and Moline (without its head coach) all came up short.
Here is a recap of Monday's action.
State Farm Holiday Classic
Geneseo 67, Normal West 42: Kammie Ludwig led the scoring again for the Maple Leafs (21 points), but four others had eight or more in Geneseo’s 67-42 victory over Normal West in the opening round of the State Farm Holiday Classic on Monday.
Jordan Porter had 12, Danielle Beach added 11, Annie Wirth tallied nine and Ali Rapps had eight as the Maple Leafs (13-0) broke away in the second half for the commanding victory.
“That’s what we need from our starting five,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “It was a more balanced look. We know farther in the tournament we will see tougher teams and tougher defenses and we can’t play as one person, we are a team.”
The Maple Leafs jumped out to a 19-9 lead over Normal West (4-10) after the first quarter and led 31-20 at half, but Geneseo is used to being up by quite a bit more than that at the break.
“We took four days off and didn’t touch a ball,” Hardison said. “I think their legs were there for us, but I think we lacked a little bit of crispness at the beginning. We expected that, but I think that break is going to help us in the long run. We had too many turnovers in the first half and had some uncharacteristic mistakes with the ball, but they really fixed themselves up in the second half.”
Geneseo doubled its lead by the end of the third quarter by instituting an aggressive press on Normal West. The Wildcats were overwhelmed and the Maple Leafs started earning easy points in transition.
“That was a game changer in the third quarter,” Hardison said. “We really turned up the heat on Normal West. We tried one of our slower presses in the first half because they are quick and athletic on film, but then turned it on at halftime.”
The undefeated Maple Leafs are looking to win the tournament, but Hardison knows these games will help this team accomplish the bigger goals it has at the end of the season.
“The girls are able to grasp these scouting reports quicker because of the turnarounds between each game,” Hardison said. “This gets us ready for the postseason because not only is the competition good, but we aren’t able to fix some things by practicing in the middle of games.”
Geneseo next plays at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday against Springfield (11-2) at Normal Community High School.
Rock Island vs. Pekin: The Rocks were scheduled to play at 9:30 p.m. Monday against Pekin (1-7) at Bloomington High School. The game was not finished before print deadline. The results will be added online at qconline.com.
Dixon Holiday Tournament
Stillman Valley 47, Alleman 33: The Alleman Pioneers were held scoreless in the first quarter and were down to seven total players on the roster in Monday’s 47-33 defeat to Stillman Valley in the second round of the Dixon Holiday Tournament.
Alleman (7-9) advanced to the second round via scheduling issues with Sterling. The tournament counted the Pioneers’ 66-34 defeat over the Golden Warriors on Nov. 23 as a first-round victory. Stillman Valley (11-4) defeated Sterling Newman 58-10 earlier Monday.
“We just never really got started and were down 6-0 in the first quarter and then it was just an uphill battle the rest of the way,” Alleman coach Steve Ford said. “We struggled to score against their zone. We got some good looks and knocked down a few corner 3s, though.”
Averi Rangel led the Pioneers with 11 points and hit three 3-pointers. Alleman was down 22-11 at half, but even four 3s in the third quarter that more than doubled the Pioneers’ score wasn’t enough.
“I always feel that after you take a break it seems like you play pretty sluggish,” Ford said. “Who knows what we would have done if we played earlier. We were down to seven players.”
Junior point guard Tyla Thomas had eight points and sophomore forward Claire Hulke added seven points.
The Pioneers play Rockford Christian at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Dixon High School.
Byron 52, United Township 42: United Township dropped a 52-42 decision to Byron in the opening round of the Dixon Holiday Tournament on Monday at Dixon High School.
Sophomore point guard Kaylie Pena had a team-high 17 points, and three others had eight or more, but it wasn’t enough for the Panthers (4-6) to pull out a win.
Byron’s Kultgen Grubdstrom had a game-high 26 points.
The Panthers responded by taking a 38-36 lead heading into the fourth, but Byron (7-1) sunk 15 free throws in the fourth quarter to put it away.
The Panthers will play Rockford Jefferson at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dixon High School.
Komaromy Classic
St. Charles North 55, Moline 54: The Moline Maroons battled without coach Adrian Ritchie, who will miss the entire tourney, but St. Charles North overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to win 55-54 over Moline in the opening round of the Komaromy Charger Classic at Dundee-Crown High School.
St. Charles North (8-5) jumped out to a 21-14 lead in the first quarter, but the Maroons cut it to 31-30 by halftime.
Moline (11-5) responded with a good third quarter to take a 43-41 lead, but lost the lead in the fourth. Erin Stack (team-high 19 points) and Alyssa Hughes (18 points) combined for seven of St. Charles North’s 12 fourth-quarter points.
Marquisha Harris, an assistant coach and former Moline player, took over for Ritchie.
The Maroons return to action at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday against Buffalo Grove (4-9) at Dundee-Crown High School.