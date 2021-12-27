Western Big 6 girls basketball holiday tournament roundup

“We took four days off and didn’t touch a ball,” Hardison said. “I think their legs were there for us, but I think we lacked a little bit of crispness at the beginning. We expected that, but I think that break is going to help us in the long run. We had too many turnovers in the first half and had some uncharacteristic mistakes with the ball, but they really fixed themselves up in the second half.”

Geneseo doubled its lead by the end of the third quarter by instituting an aggressive press on Normal West. The Wildcats were overwhelmed and the Maple Leafs started earning easy points in transition.

“That was a game changer in the third quarter,” Hardison said. “We really turned up the heat on Normal West. We tried one of our slower presses in the first half because they are quick and athletic on film, but then turned it on at halftime.”

The undefeated Maple Leafs are looking to win the tournament, but Hardison knows these games will help this team accomplish the bigger goals it has at the end of the season.