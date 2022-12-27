Western Big 6 girls basketball holiday tournament roundup

Western Big 6 Conference girls basketball teams returned Tuesday with holiday tournaments across the state of Illinois.

Here's a look at how each local squad performed.

State Farm

Holiday Classic

Geneseo 49, Normal West 40: Geneseo, the defending State Farm Holiday Classic champs, was in a hole after the first quarter, but Annie Wirth helped turn things around in a hurry.

The senior power forward dropped a team-high 16 points to help the Maple Leafs overcome a five-point deficit after the first quarter as the Maple Leafs rallied for a 49-40 victory over Normal West in the state Farm Holiday Classic opener.

Geneseo outscored Normal West 15-6 in the second quarter to take a halftime lead it never relinquished in the second half.

“We came out a little on our heels,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “We weren’t shooting very well and (Normal West) was really aggressive and played a matchup 2-3 zone that we struggled with. We were just passing the ball around and not looking for our shots … but once we got comfortable with it, we figured out how to move the ball and were able to attack. We hit a couple of 3s and then it opened up how we wanted to play the game.”

The Maple Leafs outscored the Wildcats (5-7) in each of the next three quarters. Danielle Beach added 11 points as did Mia Kelly.

“Generally, we are looking for double-digits from Annie and Danielle,” Hardison said. “We are always looking for that third scorer, and I thought Mia shot the ball really well tonight. And we’ve had other nights where Addison Smith, Addie Mills or Katlyn Seaman has also stepped up. We want to find that third or fourth scorer on a consistent basis.”

Hardison said his team instituted a three-quarter court press in the second quarter that allowed Geneseo to get a handful of points in transition to take a 25-21 by halftime.

Tuesday was the eighth time this season that Geneseo (11-2) has held an opponent to 40 points or fewer.

“We pride ourselves on our defense,” Hardison said. “We really predicate our offense on how we play defense and I thought the adjustment in the second quarter, switching to the press, allowed us to turn defense into offense and shut them down.”

Geneseo faces Chicago Hyde Park (13-2) in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Rochester 47, Rock Island 38: The Rocks dropped their opening game in the State Farm Holiday Classic to Rochester (12-2) late Tuesday evening.

Rock Island trailed 18-16 at the break, but was outscored by seven in the fourth quarter. Kayla Rice had a team-high 16 points.

Dixon Holiday Tournament

United Township earns split: United Township began its holiday tournament with a dominant 67-23 victory over Aurora Central Catholic before falling to Stillman Valley 50-26 in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

In UT’s (9-7) win over ACC, point guard Kaylie Pena dropped a team-high 18 points.

“It’s awesome to see when each girl on the court is smiling and playing loose,” UT coach Chase Pavelonis said. “They were believing in each other, anticipating each other’s moves and not being selfish with the ball. KP even turned down open shots to find Lorena (Awou) and Tia (Lewis) inside.”

Awou dropped 12 points in the first game before adding six in the second. Lewis’ seven points against Stillman Valley (15-1) was a team high.

67 points against ACC is a season-high for a UT squad that has won four of its last six.

“We played our style of basketball,” Pavelonis said. “We had aggressive defense starting with our press.”

However, in the second game, UT fell short. Pavelonis said he felt like his team didn’t play at the same intensity against the No. 3 ranked team in Class 2A.

“Tale of two different teams in one day,” Pavelonis said. “A team in the morning that played our style – fast and aggressive on defense. And then tonight we started out good, but we tightened up in the second quarter. You could tell we weren’t as aggressive on the defensive side of the ball, which can lead to our offense being stagnant.”

Boylan Catholic

Reindeer Games

Moline drops a pair: Moline began its holiday tournament with two losses on Tuesday. The Maroons dropped a 56-42 matchup against Yorkville before ending the day with a 74-29 defeat at the hands of hosting Rockford Boylan.

Moline coach Adrian Ritchie said his squad implemented a new offense in the past week and the team is still learning how to best utilize it.

“It’s a man offense, all new stuff,” Ritchie said. “The trial run was a little rough, but the second half against Yorkville was outstanding. We don’t quite understand it fully yet, but we won that second half.”

Paige Melton, Sam Veto and Tahlea Tirrell each had six or more points in both of Moline’s contests, but no Maroon cracked double digits.

Moline (3-13) is a young squad still learning how to play together, but Ritchie believes the team has the potential to break out of its slump.

“We are still in the process of finding out the best combinations on the floor,” Ritchie said. “We are trying to learn to appreciate each other’s skillset a bit more, and when you’re playing teams that are already there, it can be rough.”

The 3-13 Maroons close out the event against Belvidere North (1-11) and Machesney Park Harlem (9-4) on Thursday.

Peoria Manual Tournament

The Alleman Pioneers (8-6) weren’t in action Tuesday, but plays twice in the Peoria Manual Tournament on Wednesday. Alleman opens pool play at 1 p.m. against Springfield Southeast (5-5) before taking on East Peoria (0-11) at 4:30. Those matchups will determine the Pioneers’ schedule Thursday and Friday.