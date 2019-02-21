Brittney Litton became a rare three-time All-State girls' basketball selection Thursday by the Illinois Associated Press.
The Wethersfield senior was named to the five-player first-team in Class 1A to lead a list of three local stars earning recognition in voting by sportswriters and broadcasters across the state.
Orion's Danielle Taets (2A) and Morrison's Peyton Tegeler (1A) also were picked to their respective five-player second teams.
Litton tied Concord Triopia's double-double dominator Anna Burrus for third overall in the 1A voting with 76 points. That trailed only Notre Dame-bound Anaya Peoples (99 points) of top-ranked defending champion Danville Schlarman, and her foil in the state semifinals today at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena, Anna Heffren (95) of No. 2 Lewistown.
Schlarman's other Division I college signee, Xavier recruit Capria Brown (70), rounded out the 1A first team.
For Litton, Thursday's announcement followed up second-team honors from last season, and honorable mention as a sophomore in 2016-17.
Litton, a 5-foot-8 guard, finished as her school's all-time leading scorer with 2,210 points. She averaged 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists for a 20-10 sectional qualifier this season. Litton is headed to Parkland Junior College to play volleyball.
Taets, also a 5-8 senior guard, averaged 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.1 steals for a 16-14 finisher. She ended up 15 points shy of tying former All-State center Cassidy Clark for the school's all-time scoring mark, finishing second with 1,360 career points. Class 1A's defending state champion in the triple jump and 100 high hurdles is bound for Division I Illinois State in track.
Tegeler, also a senior, averaged a double-double (21 points, 14 rebounds) despite being the focal point for opposing defenses for the 3-23 Fillies. The 6-foot center finished with 1,232 points and 917 rebounds in her career.