What the local coaches had to say Western Big 6 girls basketball banquet

The Western Big 6 Conference girls basketball tipoff banquet returned Wednesday for the second straight year with a large crowd, jokes and basketball talk.

Seven of the eight coaches made their way to the Quad-City Botanical Center to talk about their teams, and make fun of the other coaches, ahead of the 2022 season.

Here’s what local coaches had to say before the season gets underway next week.

Geneseo

The Maple Leafs set a record for most wins (31) and reached No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time in school history last season, but return in 2022 without Kammie Ludwig, Ali Rapps and Jordan Porter.

However, senior Annie Wirth returns after a first-team all-conference season a season ago. Wirth averaged 8.9 rebounds per game and collected 43 steals in Western Big 6 play. Second-team All-Big 6 member Danielle Beach also returns for a Geneseo squad that will feature a lot of new players this season.

The Maple Leafs won their third straight conference title, although 2021 was unofficial due to COVID-19, last season after going 13-1 in league play.

“You don’t get a night off in this conference,” said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. “The amount of talent in the Quad City area is huge. You have to play every night. It doesn’t matter how good you are, you are going to get a game every night.”

Geneseo hosts its Thanksgiving Tourney before going on the road to Quincy, Galesburg and Rock Island to begin conference play.

“That’s going to be really easy,” Hardison said jokingly. “We are going to find out what we are made out of right away.”

Rock Island

The Rocks were the only team to knock off the Maple Leafs last season and return starters Kayla Rice and Danee’ Robinson.

Rice was a second-team All-Big 6 member last season and will handle most of the ball duties after Imari McDuffy, a first-team All-Big 6 guard last year, graduated in the spring. Rice recently committed to the University of Illinois-Springfield to play basketball.

“This team is tough and has an edge to them we haven’t had in a while,” Rock Island coach Henry Hall said.

Rock Island will host Peoria High and Morton to begin the season.

The Lady Rocks recently updated their gym with new lighting and a new floor.

Moline

While the Moline boys basketball team added all-state transfer Owen Freeman over the summer, Moline girls basketball coach Adrian Ritchie joked that ‘Sadly, there were no Freeman daughters.’

Moline lost its top scorers in Kadence Tatum, Caroline Hazen and Bella Smith. Tatum was a first-team All-Big 6 member and Hazen was given honorable mention honors a year ago.

Ritchie said a lot of sophomores will find plenty of varsity playing time after six seniors graduated this past spring.

“Right now we are just figuring out every day what works and what doesn’t work,” Ritchie said. “But I think we will be competitive.”

The Maroons begin their 2022 campaign at the Joliet West Tournament on Monday. Moline lost to Joliet West 55-51 in the regional final last season.

United Township

The Panthers faced a lot of changes this summer after Carie Walker, who coached United Township since 2015, retired at the end of the season.

Chase Pavelonis was named the head coach and will lead a Panther team that finished 9-15 last season.

Returning is second-team All-Big 6 member Lorena Awou, who led the conference in rebounds (13.1 per game) and blocks (28) in league play last season. The 6-foot-5 junior center will be the main focus, but UT returns many players who collected varsity minutes such as Karina Castaneda, Tia Lewis and Ciara Hull and Kaylie Pena.

“This summer has just been a lot of new schemes, how to practice, discipline and learning accountability,” Pavelonis said. “We only got to play in one shootout this summer, but I’m really proud of how much the girls grew in the little playing time they had.”

UT will begin its season against Dunlap on Tuesday before heading to the Wheaton Academy Tournament.

Alleman

The Pioneers went 14-18 last season and return a majority of the offensive production - outside of the graduated Averi Rangel.

Back for Alleman are Clair Hulke, Annie Rouse and Audrey Erickson. Alleman finished sixth in the WB6 last season with a 4-10 mark, but coach Steve Ford believes the team can improve on that.

“We start our year at the Macomb (Classic), and our goal is just to improve each day so we are playing our best ball by the end of the season,” said Ford.

Ford said numbers have also increased and that the Pioneers will play a freshman and varsity schedule this season. The belief is that Alleman can have all three levels next year.