Reese Ranum sat out the first meeting against Muscatine this season with an injury. Alicia Garcia went to work for the Muskies with 17 points and eight rebounds in December.
The lone senior on the Davenport North girls basketball team was given the assignment Monday night to slow down the Northern Iowa commit.
She passed the test.
Ranum held Garcia scoreless in the first half, part of a stifling defensive performance that paved the way to a 63-47 victory to snap the Wildcats two-game skid at Davenport North High School.
“Be as physical as I can be with her,” Ranum said. “I fronted her and got a hand in her face. We really needed to shut her down. Once we did that, it all came together.”
Matt Hoeppner was fully confident his most experienced player would be able to shut down Muscatine’s primary scorer.
“She was absolutely tremendous,” North’s head coach said. “I think she’s starting to take pride in being the senior. The team is rallying around her.”
When Garcia came down in the paint, she was collapsed by Ranum, Anne Awour or Lindsey Broders.
“They did a nice job pulling the paint,” Muskie head coach Susan Orvis said. “Those are adjustments we’re going to have make and adjust sooner. It took us too long to do that.”
That told a small part of the performance North (9-7, 8-5 MAC) put on defensively.
The Wildcats held Muscatine (6-12, 6-9) to no field goals for more than 10 minutes and went on a 13-0 run to turn a seven-point lead in the final 90 seconds of the first quarter to a 20-point halftime cushion.
“We had the help (defense) every time,” Ranum said. “We realize once we play as a team, the defense falls into place and it all works out for us.”
Bella Sims had a game-high 18 points and Camry Dillie chipped in 13. They also led in scoring during the first contest on the road.
In the previous two games, North turned the ball over 46 times, shot it poorly and lost back-to-back contests to ranked foes.
A hot shooting performance in the opening eight minutes, going 8-for-15 from the field with three 3s, powered their way to a 21-point quarter.
In the first three quarters, the Wildcats shot the ball at a 48.8 percent clip and had just six turnovers.
“We played a lot smarter than we have been,” Sims said. “We slowed down, trusted each other and ran the plays good. We were moving faster.”
Garcia scored all 10 of her points in the second half to lead Muscatine. Kayla Scholz contributed eight points, all in the first period.
Their next three leading scorers — Zoey Long, Macey Rogers and Emily Woepking — had a combined 13 points on four made field goals.
“When they picked up the ball pressure, we got a little too passive and we didn’t handle it,” Orvis said. “I thought we were a little lethargic. We let their pressure push our offense out a little bit.
“They’re a team of streaks and we gave them enough of a margin that was going to be kind of unrecoverable.”