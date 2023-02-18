The Class 5A fifth-ranked Davenport North High School girls basketball team features five players who average more than eight points per game, and it can be anyone’s night in any given contest.

In Saturday’s regional semifinal against visiting Iowa City High, it was the three-headed combination of Divine Bourrage, Mariah Thompson and Journey Houston that led the way.

The trio combined for 48 points in the Wildcats’ 61-44 win over the Little Hawks, helping North advance to Tuesday’s regional final back at home against Ankeny (12-10).

North (20-2) jumped out to a 19-7 lead after one quarter and kept its lead at double digits for the duration of the game.

Bourrage (10 rebounds) led the way with 18 points, Houston had 14 points and 16 rebounds, and Thompson scored 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Tessa Driscoll scored a game-high 20 points for City High (6-16) and August Palmer added 13.

North coach Paul Rucker said the flow of the game was off at times, but the Wildcats were able to keep the game out of reach and limit City High offensively, outside of Driscoll and Palmer.

“We got the job done,” Rucker said. “They’ve got a couple kids that can really score, and I thought we did a pretty good job.”

North’s ability to rebound the ball created second-chance baskets and helped push the lead.

Rucker said Houston continues to be big on the glass, and Bourrage has improved her rebounding this season.

“She’s really buying into that,” Rucker said. “Offensive boards, she is going after it aggressively. And that’s awesome because you don’t see most guards having seven, eight boards a game. And her as our point guard, going in there and grabbing that many boards game after game, it’s a big lift for us.”

When Bourrage and Houston went scoreless in the fourth quarter, it was Thompson who stepped up in the last eight minutes. She had two baskets and went 6 of 6 at the line to score 10 points in the fourth.

“She really likes to shoot the three, but she has gotten better and better at making contact,” Rucker said. “She kind of took it to the rim, got to the free throw line, stroked some free throws for us and did a really good job.”

North was 14 of 23 at the line in the win and City High was 9 of 14.

Rucker said his team does a good job of getting to the rim, but it hasn’t always resulted in getting to the charity stripe.

“We’ve been having like six to eight attempts and that’s just not enough when I think we get to the rim pretty easily a lot of the time,” he said. “We’ll keep working on that, being more physical.”

Ankeny held on to beat Waukee Northwest 56-54 to advance to Tuesday’s regional final.

“Coming out of that league, I don’t care what their record is, they’re going to be well-coached and they’re going to be a good team,” Rucker said. “We’re going to have to handle our business and be ready to go for the full 32 and hopefully we’re blessed to do something special.”