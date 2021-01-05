Wildcats find the flow, get past Knights

That included seven points by Sims, who hit two free throws with 1:42 remaining to give North a 65-47 advantage.

"They played like a confident team down the stretch and we seemed to be a little unsure of ourselves at times," Assumption coach Jake Timm said. "I felt we played with good effort and heart, but that little bit of confidence, we’re still working to find that."

The Knights played from behind early as Harris scored 11 of her points in the opening quarter to help the Wildcats claim a 21-13 lead.

Assumption, led by 15 points from Maddie Loken and 13 from Ava Schubert, rallied to within 35-33 at halftime.

The Knights (2-6, 2-4 MAC) traded leads with North early in the third quarter before using an Anna Wohlers basket and two free throws by Olivia Wardlow to grab a 40-37 edge with 3:54 to play in the third quarter.

Six straight points by Taylor, one of four Wildcats to finish in double figures, pushed North (2-0, 2-0) ahead for good.

"We’re only a couple of games into the season, but I felt our players made some good decisions when we were able to get the lead and then extend it," Rucker said. "That was players seeing things on the court and making it work for us. As a coach, that’s when this game is fun."