Wildcats find the flow, get past Knights

With four seniors in the lineup and seven on the roster, there are times when Davenport North girls basketball coach Paul Rucker can sit back and just watch it work.
One of those times was Tuesday night when it mattered most against Davenport Assumption.
The Wildcats outscored the Knights 28-7 over a 10-minute stretch during the third and fourth quarters to pull away to a 65-53 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory at North.
"We’ve played a lot of basketball together and I think that really helps us in transition," Wildcats senior Bella Sims said. "We have a feel for where each other is going to be and we’re able to work together to make it work."
Sims scored 14 of her 16 points as North seized control of the game, moving ahead to stay at 41-40 when Kyra Taylor knocked down the second of two free throws with 3 minutes, 8 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Taylor added a field goal to her collection of 14 points on the Wildcats’ next possession before a 3-point basket by Jordan Burch preceded the scoring surge by Sims that started with a drive to the basket that sent North into the fourth quarter with a 48-45 advantage.
Sims opened the fourth quarter with a 3-point basket before Mekiyah Harris finished off her game-high 19-point effort with a 3-pointer that sparked a run of 14 unanswered points.
That included seven points by Sims, who hit two free throws with 1:42 remaining to give North a 65-47 advantage.
"They played like a confident team down the stretch and we seemed to be a little unsure of ourselves at times," Assumption coach Jake Timm said. "I felt we played with good effort and heart, but that little bit of confidence, we’re still working to find that."
The Knights played from behind early as Harris scored 11 of her points in the opening quarter to help the Wildcats claim a 21-13 lead.
Assumption, led by 15 points from Maddie Loken and 13 from Ava Schubert, rallied to within 35-33 at halftime.
The Knights (2-6, 2-4 MAC) traded leads with North early in the third quarter before using an Anna Wohlers basket and two free throws by Olivia Wardlow to grab a 40-37 edge with 3:54 to play in the third quarter.
Six straight points by Taylor, one of four Wildcats to finish in double figures, pushed North (2-0, 2-0) ahead for good.
"We’re only a couple of games into the season, but I felt our players made some good decisions when we were able to get the lead and then extend it," Rucker said. "That was players seeing things on the court and making it work for us. As a coach, that’s when this game is fun."
Sims sensed that as well.
"Assumption’s a good team but we were working pretty well together out there, moving the ball around and setting each other up to score," Sims said. "It was a good win for us, good to play that way."
Davenport North 65, Davenport Assumption 53
DAVENPORT ASSUMPTION (2-6, 2-4) – Ava Schubert 5-9 3-4 13, Anna Wohlers 2-4 2-3 6, Maddie Loken 4-13 5-6 15, Olivia Wardlow 1-7 4-4 6, Dawson Dorsey 0-3 1-2 1, Annika Katula 2-6 0-0 5, Maddy Nigey 2-3 1-2 5, Jessie Wardlow 0-2 1-2 1, Leah Maro 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Roe 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 16-47 18-25 53.
DAVENPRT NORTH (2-0, 2-0) – Ivy Wilmington 1-5 0-0 3, Kyra Taylor 4-5 6-9 14, Mekiyah Harris 7-13 0-0 19, Jordan Burch 4-9 0-0 10, Bella Sims 6-12 3-3 16, Layla Muhammad 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Davis 0-3 0-0 0 , Shamiya Sibly 0-1 0-0 0, Mariah Thompson 1-2 0-0 3, Naveyah Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Kenzie Tronnes 0-0 0-0 0, Lily Neece 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 9-12 20 65.
Davenport Assumption;13;20;12;8;--;53
Davenport North;21;14;13;17;--;65
3-point goals – Assumption 3-14 (Loken 2-7, Katula 1-2, Wohlers 0-1, O. Wardlow 0-1, Dorsey 0-1, J. Wardlow 0-2); North 9-24 (Harris 4-6, Burch 2-3, Thompson 1-2, Sims 1-4, Wilmington 1-5, Neece 0-1, E. Davis 0-3). Rebounds – Assumption 35 (Schubert 9); North 23 (Wilmington 8). Total fouls – Assumption 16; North 20. Fouled out – none. Technical foul – North bench (uniform violation). Turnovers – Assumption 21; North 16.
JV: North 48, Assumption 40