Wildcats overcome turnovers, snag win

Despite a sloppy night with the basketball, the Davenport North girls were sharp went it mattered.
The Wildcats overcame 30 turnovers against Pleasant Valley but got big plays from Jordan Burch, Bella Sims and Shamiya Sibley in the final quarter to hold off the Spartans for a 45-37 win on Friday night in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
North improved to 5-1 overall and in the conference and won two close games on back-to-back nights after slipping past Muscatine on Thursday. Wildcats coach Paul Rucker said he is starting to see his team find its form now six games into the season.
“The last couple of games you are starting to see some (offensive) flow when it matters,” Rucker said. “I think when it gets to be brass tacks at the end, instead of getting tight, a couple of our players start to take over and you saw that tonight when it counted.”
Pleasant Valley, which had rough night offensively, actually took the lead 37-36 after two free throws from Addie Kerkhoff with 3 minutes, 11 seconds left in the game. But Burch came down and hit a running jumper in the lane after a nice drive to put the hosts back up 38-37.
After a PV miss, Burch then spotted up in the corner and buried a 3-pointer to allow the Wildcats some breathing room at 41-37. Those five quick points from the senior forward put the pressure back on the visitors with just over two minutes left in the game.
“Jordan is capable of doing that, last year at Central she didn’t miss a shot and had like 26 (points). For her, the shots need to come in rhythm,” Rucker said. “Even when she shot (the 3), I was like ‘It’s in’. When she’s in the offensive rhythm, good things happen.”
With the four-point lead, North forced PV to take contested shots and only allowed two offensive rebounds the rest of the game. The Spartans (7-6 overall, 4-6 MAC) missed their last seven attempts, including four 3-point tries.
Sims had a pair of free throws and MeKiyah Harris had a lay-up after a runout. Sims helped the Wildcats break the press and after losing numerous turnovers most of the game, North protected the ball in the final two minutes. Sibley had four defensive rebounds down the stretch for the winners as well.
Kyra Taylor had nine points and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Sims finished with eight points and Harris chipped in nine points as well. Ivy Wilmington had seven points for the hosts.
“We certainly locked it down (defensively) the last few minutes and I like those type of games where we have to make plays,” Rucker said. “We are getting there, and I think the kids are starting to feel good about each other and doing the little things to win.”
For the Spartans, it was simply a matter of putting the ball in the basket. Pleasant Valley went 0-for-17 from the 3-point line and, although it shot 27 free throws for the game, PV made just 13 of those attempts.
Emily Wood had the best effort for the visitors with 19 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Kerkhoff had nine points and Megan Schiltz had a game-high 10 rebounds for PV, which lost its fourth game in a row.
Spartans coach Jennifer Goetz continues to point out to her team that just getting a chance to play is a blessing.
“I know this might get annoying but in this crazy time, I am not going to overlook that,” Goetz said of the competition this season. “Even after losses, I am going to emphasize that. The kids played hard and worked their tails off but that wasn’t the problem. We simply could not put the ball in the basket. We missed 14 free throws, at least 15 layups and didn’t make a three. It’s a challenge to win when that happens.”