Wildcats overcome turnovers, snag win

“Jordan is capable of doing that, last year at Central she didn’t miss a shot and had like 26 (points). For her, the shots need to come in rhythm,” Rucker said. “Even when she shot (the 3), I was like ‘It’s in’. When she’s in the offensive rhythm, good things happen.”

With the four-point lead, North forced PV to take contested shots and only allowed two offensive rebounds the rest of the game. The Spartans (7-6 overall, 4-6 MAC) missed their last seven attempts, including four 3-point tries.

Sims had a pair of free throws and MeKiyah Harris had a lay-up after a runout. Sims helped the Wildcats break the press and after losing numerous turnovers most of the game, North protected the ball in the final two minutes. Sibley had four defensive rebounds down the stretch for the winners as well.

Kyra Taylor had nine points and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Sims finished with eight points and Harris chipped in nine points as well. Ivy Wilmington had seven points for the hosts.

“We certainly locked it down (defensively) the last few minutes and I like those type of games where we have to make plays,” Rucker said. “We are getting there, and I think the kids are starting to feel good about each other and doing the little things to win.”