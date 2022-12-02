Wildcats race out to another quick start in handling Lancers

Arrive a couple minutes late at a Davenport North High School girls' basketball game this season and you might miss a lot.

The Wildcats scored 50 points in the first half of their season opener. They built a double-digit lead early in the game Tuesday night against Bettendorf.

All Class 5A 11th-ranked North did Friday night was make its first seven shots as it cruised past short-handed 4A sixth-ranked North Scott 70-53 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt at North High School.

“We struggled a little bit last year since we were such a young team,” senior Mariah Thompson said. “Our chemistry has changed a lot in the past year. It is a team, not just one person doing it, and we’re working together.”

Sophomore Journey Houston paced four Wildcats (3-0, 2-0 MAC) in double figures with 19 points. Thompson recorded 14 while sophomore Divine Bourrage collected 13 points and 12 rebounds and freshman Alyvia McCorkle finished with a dozen points.

“I’m super excited with how we’re starting games,” North coach Paul Rucker said. “Our focus is really good and we’re connected as a group. We’re a year older and some of these kids have been around the block now. They’re starting to understand you’ve got to be ready to go from the drop of the hat.”

North Scott (1-2, 1-1) was without three regulars between injuries and a family commitment — Lauren Golinghorst, Bailey Boddicker and Makayla Farnum.

The Lancers also saw senior guard Hattie Hagedorn go down with a knee injury late in the third quarter. Hagedorn was expected to have her knee looked at by North Scott's training staff late Friday night.

“She’s in a lot of pain right now,” North Scott coach Devvin Davis said. “We’ll see where it goes from here. I don’t know why these things are happening to us right now, but they are and we’ll take it one day at a time.”

North Scott withstood North’s early flurry to trail by only four after the opening quarter. The Lancers were down 31-26 with less than two minutes until half, but the Wildcats closed the half on a 7-0 spree to snatch a 12-point cushion.

“I told them in the locker room, I could not fault their effort at all,” said Davis, whose team was led by 18 points from Cora O’Neill. “We’re playing girls six through nine in some starting spots and they’re stepping in and doing exactly what they can for us.

“My only hope is this is going to make us really good later in the season because we’re strengthening our bottom group right now. I’m so proud of them.”

North just had too much firepower.

The Wildcats used a 16-2 surge early in the third quarter to squelch any chance of a Lancer comeback.

Each player in North’s starting five had moments of brilliance. It was Bourrage and Thompson early. It was Houston and McCorkle in the third quarter. Kira Taylor stepped in with six points and five rebounds.

“When you do that, it is hard to double off anybody, hard to sag off and do things defensively,” Rucker said. “All of our kids can put the ball in the basket.”

That, combined with their athleticism, makes the Wildcats a tough challenge for any defense.

“You can’t match their athleticism, so you’ve got to try and throw a lot of different things at them and see what sticks,” Davis said. “They’re tough and talented girls.”

A good test will come Tuesday night for the Wildcats, who play host to fourth-ranked and preseason conference favorite Pleasant Valley (2-0, 2-0).

“It is a good challenge for us,” Bourrage said. “I think we’re ready for it. PV has got to be ready for it.”

The Spartans create a unique challenge with their zone defense and length.

“We need to keep moving the ball,” Thompson said. “PV has a lot of height and we need to work around that with ball fakes and work as a team.”

So far, North has answered each challenge.

“PV is the next hump we have to try and get over,” Rucker said. “We’ll see where we’re at this early in the season and hopefully we’ll continue to get better with this young group.”

Davenport North 70, North Scott 53

NORTH SCOTT (1-2, 1-1) -- Hattie Hagedorn 2-10 4-4 8, Cora O'Neill 5-17 5-7 18, Lexi Ward 1-1 0-0 2, Sydney Skarich 2-4 2-4 6, Kendall Knisley 3-6 3-4 12, McKenzie Moeller 0-2 2-2 2, McKinley Toohey 0-0 0-2 0, Ellie Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Isabella Mohr 0-1 0-0 0, Allison Moeller 2-2 0-2 5, Madison Wilshusen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-43 16-25 53.

DAVENPORT NORTH (3-0, 2-0) -- Divine Bourrage 6-9 1-2 13, Mariah Thompson 4-6 3-3 14, Journey Houston 9-18 0-0 19, Kyra Taylor 3-4 0-0 6, Alyvia McCorkle 5-13 0-0 12, Naveyah Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Damia Clark 2-6 2-3 6, Raelyn Lacourse 0-1 0-0 0, Gabby Leibold 0-0 0-0 0, Ciara McMath 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 6-8 70.

North Scott;15;11;14;13;--;53

Dav. North;19;19;18;14;--;70

3-point goals -- NS 7-24 (O'Neill 3-13, Knisley 3-4, A. Moeller 1-1, M. Moeller 0-2, Hagedorn 0-4); North 6-20 (Thompson 3-5, McCorkle 2-6, Houston 1-3, Bourrage 0-2, Clark 0-3, Lacourse 0-1). Rebounds -- NS 25 (Skarich 6, O'Neill 4); North 38 (Bourrage 12, Houston 9). Turnovers -- NS 11, North 8. Total fouls -- NS 12, North 20. Fouled out -- none.

JV: North Scott 52, North 33