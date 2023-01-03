Wildcats turn top-10 showdown into a rout

DEWITT — Two weeks removed from its last game, Davenport North High School girls’ basketball coach Paul Rucker didn’t know what to expect from his team Tuesday night.

What he received was an absolute gem.

Class 5A eighth-ranked North dismantled 4A 10th-ranked Central DeWitt in every facet of a 77-29 Mississippi Athletic Conference rout at Central DeWitt High School.

“That was the best first half we’ve ever played,” North senior guard Mariah Thompson said.

North (9-1, 7-1 MAC) dominated the opening quarter 29-2. It ruled the second quarter, too, and led 56-12 at halftime in a game between two teams tied for second place in the conference.

Between 22 of 34 shooting and forcing 20 turnovers, North was nearly flawless in the opening two quarters.

“That was pretty well done,” Rucker said. “We had really good energy and effort to start the game. Sometimes, you have that hot first quarter and have a letdown, but tonight our kids really locked in and carried that energy and effort throughout the majority of the game.

“That’s another step in our maturity.”

Thompson buried six of North’s eight 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points. Freshman Alyvia McCorkle registered 18 points and sophomore Journey Houston collected 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Starting the game in a zone defense, North’s length and athleticism created issues for Central DeWitt (7-2, 6-2 MAC). The Sabers turned the ball over 13 times in the opening quarter and were 4 for 22 from the field.

“Our defense really rattles teams because we’re all over the place,” Houston said. “It is not like a regular zone. That’s how we get a lot of our steals.”

All five of North’s starters scored in the opening 3 ½ minutes of the game. Besides runouts off turnovers, the Wildcats also had success in the halfcourt with Thompson burying shots from the perimeter, Houston scoring around the rim or McCorkle attacking the basket.

“We put in a lot of work during the break, just with conditioning and getting a lot of shots up,” Houston said. “We came out and showed how much work we put in.”

Central DeWitt never could get comfortable.

“I didn’t see that coming,” Sabers coach Ron O’Brien said. “I thought it would be competitive. I knew we would have to play really well to have a chance, but boy, we came out scared on both ends of the floor, which led to turnovers and a lot of easy shots for them.

“They're very good, but that’s the best I’ve seen them play this year. That’s the first game we have not showed up this year.”

Sophomore Lauren Walker, the Sabers’ leading scorer, injured her ankle in the third quarter and did not return. O’Brien didn’t think it was anything that would keep her out for an extended period of time.

The Sabers are in the midst of a challenging week. They play at 5A third-ranked Pleasant Valley on Friday and face Sherrard on Saturday afternoon in the IHMVCU Shootout.

“It is more of a mental thing for us, not so much Xs and Os,” O’Brien said. "We'll see how we bounce back."

North’s Damia Clark came off the bench to score nine points while Divine Bourrage finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

It was the fifth time in 10 games North has tallied 75 points or more.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them tonight,” Rucker said. “They did a fabulous job.”