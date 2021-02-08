Wilmington helps North hold off Assumption

“I think (the basket) made everybody feel a lot more at ease. We felt like the next time we were on offense, we didn’t have to rush our offense because we had the lead,” Wilmington said. “Assumption is a great team and they are always fun to play against because they give us a run for our money. But in those moments right there, we have to lock down on defense, can’t let them drive and we did it.”

The Knights (5-10, 5-8 MAC), who have lost several close games at the end, actually led by three points twice in the fourth quarter but each time North’s Emma Davis was equal to the task.

Davis nailed two huge 3-pointers to tie the game and swing the momentum back to the Wildcats. Her second 3 in the fourth quarter tied the game at 41 with just under two minutes left in the game.

“She came up huge and I am on the bench watching her and some people said (substitute) Emma out for me and I am like ‘No way, leave her in, she’s on fire’. Those are the types of plays we needed,” Wilmington said.

Harris scored a basket and Assumption’s Maddie Loken hit a short jumper in the lane to tie the game at 43. Sims missed a running jumper at the buzzer of regulation to send thing into the extra period. Loken hit another three and Harris and Sims each had baskets in OT before Wilmington’s big shot.