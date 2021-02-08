Wilmington helps North hold off Assumption

The temperatures are freezing but the ice was in the veins of Davenport North’s Ivy Wilmington.
With a 1-point lead and under two minutes remaining in overtime against Davenport Assumption, the senior calmly buried a contested 3-pointer to give the Wildcats the breathing room they needed in an eventual 56-47 win on Monday night.
The back-and-forth Mississippi Athletic Conference contest in Assumption’s gym saw five lead changes and four ties in the second half of what felt like a playoff game. When it mattered, Wilmington stepped up. North led 47-46 but was having a hard time getting a good look with 1:46 left in the contest.
After catching the ball on the wing and with a defender right on her, Wilmington let it fly. No rim, all net. It was her third and final 3-pointer of the game.
“In the moment, when it comes, it comes naturally. Shooters have to shoot,” Wilmington said. “It felt good when it left my hand and that is what makes basketball a great game, those kind of shots right there.”
Wilmington wasn’t done, grabbing two key rebounds off missed free throws from her teammates in the remaining time to give North (8-1 overall, 7-1 MAC) more chances at the foul line. Bella Sims and Mekiyah Harris hit key free throws to seal the win for the Wildcats.
But it was Wilmington’s basket that gave the visitors all the momentum. After her make and with a 4-point lead, the Wildcats tightened up their defense and forced the Knights to miss their last five attempts from the field.
“I think (the basket) made everybody feel a lot more at ease. We felt like the next time we were on offense, we didn’t have to rush our offense because we had the lead,” Wilmington said. “Assumption is a great team and they are always fun to play against because they give us a run for our money. But in those moments right there, we have to lock down on defense, can’t let them drive and we did it.”
The Knights (5-10, 5-8 MAC), who have lost several close games at the end, actually led by three points twice in the fourth quarter but each time North’s Emma Davis was equal to the task.
Davis nailed two huge 3-pointers to tie the game and swing the momentum back to the Wildcats. Her second 3 in the fourth quarter tied the game at 41 with just under two minutes left in the game.
“She came up huge and I am on the bench watching her and some people said (substitute) Emma out for me and I am like ‘No way, leave her in, she’s on fire’. Those are the types of plays we needed,” Wilmington said.
Harris scored a basket and Assumption’s Maddie Loken hit a short jumper in the lane to tie the game at 43. Sims missed a running jumper at the buzzer of regulation to send thing into the extra period. Loken hit another three and Harris and Sims each had baskets in OT before Wilmington’s big shot.
The game was tight throughout being tied at two as both teams came out ice cold but was also knotted at 19 by halftime. North led 33-32 after three quarters.
Wildcats coach Paul Rucker said his team found a way to stay calm and focused in big moments.
“I love my kids and this team. In the end, our kids really got into it (defensively) and we had a couple of possessions where we really locked down,” Rucker said. “Then, we came down and had some good possessions on offense. The kids made big shots. That’s not coaching, that’s just kids wanting to make big plays.”
Wilmington finished with 11 points while freshman Kyra Taylor had eight points and a game-high nine rebounds. Harris had nine points while Jordan Burch had 10 points for the winners.
Loken led Assumption with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Dawsen Dorsey added 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Ava Schubert finished with eight points and six boards.