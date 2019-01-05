After Ivy Wilmington came off the bench to bury three 3-pointers in a 90-second stretch Saturday, Matt Hoeppner turned to one of his assistant coaches and uttered: "She may never start again after that.”
When the Davenport North girls’ basketball team was lacking intensity in the first half, Wilmington provided a needed boost with her perimeter shot.
Less than 24 hours after a double-digit home loss to state-ranked North Scott, the Wildcats rebounded with a 56-40 triumph over Annawan at the Carver Center in the IHMVCU Shootout.
“We had a definite hangover from (Friday),” Hoeppner said. “The girls were real hard on themselves after the game about what they could and should have done in that game. They let it affect them into this one.”
Wilmington had been starting in recent games, but Hoeppner elected to insert Reese Ranum back into the lineup. Wilmington, a sophomore, was 5 of 6 from beyond the arc and finished with 15 points.
“Every team needs a kid like that off the bench,” Hoeppner said. “We got it today.”
Wilmington admitted she had to adjust to an extended 3-point line. With the event in a college facility, the 3-point line was 20 feet, 9 inches as opposed to the 19-9 used in high school gyms.
“I knew that when we were warming up because I air-balled at least four 3s,” she said. “I had to get used to it.”
North point guard Bella Sims was selected as the game’s most valuable player. She scored a game-high 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and had four steals in nearly 27 minutes.
Sims said it was important to play well after spending last season at United Township.
“Especially for me transferring to the other side of the river, I really wanted to win,” Sims said. “Even if we’re in the fourth game, we need to show out.”
New IHMVCU Shootout participant and Class 1A Annawan (10-7) hung in there despite being undersized and lacking depth. The Bravettes matched the Wildcats on the boards and forced 17 turnovers to stay within seven points early in the third quarter.
Ella Manuel had 13 points for Annawan, which shot just 32.6 percent and turned it over 23 times.
“I thought we played with a higher energy than we’ve been playing with for about six games,” Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz said. “We’re young and immature yet, and we’re trying to get them to grow up a little bit. They give up on themselves too much.
“If we can get back to playing basketball and at an intensity level like that, we’re going to have a lot of success against schools in our conference. That’s the best we can be at this point.”
North (7-4) held Annawan without a point for more than six minutes in the third quarter. Wilmington and Sims triggered a 12-0 surge to turn it into a 19-point margin.
“We didn’t make any adjustments at halftime,” Hoeppner said. “We just told them to turn up the energy and do the things we do best. In that third quarter, it happened.
“The shooting was there, intensity was there and we got better rebounding.”
Davenport North 56, Annawan 40
NORTH (7-4) -- Anne Awour 3-6 2-3 8, Bailey Ortega 0-4 0-0 0, Bella Sims 7-16 1-2 17, Camry Dillie 2-8 0-0 2, Reese Ranum 2-5 0-0 4, Ivy Wilmington 5-7 0-2 15, Me'Kiyah Harris 2-4 0-0 5, Jordan Burch 0-1 0-0 0, Yanna Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Kylee Sherwood 0-0 0-0 0, Lindsey Broders 0-4 0-0 0, Kenzie Tronnes 0-2 2-2 2, Emma Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Tajya Clayton 0-0 0-0 0, Layla Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0, Jasmine Lingle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 5-9 56.
ANNAWAN (10-7) -- Reagan Rico 0-10 3-6 3, Ella Manuel 5-12 3-4 13, Reese Randall 2-4 0-0 5, Kaley Peterson 2-4 0-0 4, Emily Miller 2-10 2-2 6, Emily Jagers 1-2 0-0 3, Courtney Baele 0-1 0-0 0, Fayth Park 3-3 0-0 6, Emily McClelland 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Sturtewagen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-46 8-12 40.
North;21;7;14;14;--;56
Annawan;11;8;6;15;--;40
3-point goals -- North 9-25 (Wilmington 5-6, Sims 2-5, Dillie 1-5, Harris 1-1, Ortega 0-2, Tronnes 0-2, Awour 0-1, Burch 0-1, Broders 0-1, Davis 0-1); Annawan 2-10 (Randall 1-3, Jagers 1-2, Rico 0-3, Peterson 0-1, Miller 0-1). Rebounds -- North 37 (Awour 8); Annawan 37 (Manuel 7, Randall 7, Miller 7). Assists -- North 13 (Ortega 5); Annawan 8 (three with two). Steals -- North 15 (Sims 4); Annawan 9 (Rico 4). Turnovers -- North 17, Annawan 23. Total fouls -- North 14, Annawan 9. Fouled out -- none.