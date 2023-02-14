Wilton showed it had the juice to douse Columbus Junction Columbus in a points barrage during a 62-25 win in Iowa girls basketball action on February 14.

In recent action on February 7, Wilton faced off against Durant. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.