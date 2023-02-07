Wilton grabbed a 60-45 victory at the expense of Durant in Iowa girls basketball action on February 7.

The last time Wilton and Durant played in a 69-37 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Wilton faced off against Alburnett . For a full recap, click here. Durant took on Wellman Mid-Prairie on January 24 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School. For more, click here.

