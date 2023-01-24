Wilton rolls like thunder over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 53-30

Wilton's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 53-30 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 24.
In recent action on January 17, Wilton faced off against Iowa City Regina and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Wyoming Midland on January 17 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School. Click here for a recap.
