Winnebago spins away from trouble to top Annawan 64-49

Winnebago fought back from a slow start and rolled to 64-49 win over Annawan in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Annawan showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-9 advantage over Winnebago as the first quarter ended.
The Braves took a 30-29 lead over the Indians heading to the halftime locker room.
Winnebago broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 51-40 lead over Annawan.
The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-9 edge.
Recently on December 17, Annawan squared off with Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.