Winnebago spins away from trouble to top Annawan 64-49

Winnebago fought back from a slow start and rolled to 64-49 win over Annawan in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Annawan showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-9 advantage over Winnebago as the first quarter ended.

The Braves took a 30-29 lead over the Indians heading to the halftime locker room.

Winnebago broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 51-40 lead over Annawan.

The Indians got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-9 edge.

