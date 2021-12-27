Winnebago takes down Port Byron Riverdale 80-19

Winnebago showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Port Byron Riverdale 80-19 in Illinois girls basketball on December 27.
The first quarter gave Winnebago a 27-3 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.
Winnebago's offense roared to a 58-16 lead over Port Byron Riverdale at the intermission.
The Indians' dominance showed as they carried a 78-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
The game was decided by the final quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 2-2.
