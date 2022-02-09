Winning recipe: Geneseo broils Moline 64-52

Geneseo grabbed a 64-52 victory at the expense of Moline in Illinois girls basketball on February 9.
In recent action on February 5, Geneseo faced off against Plainfield North and Moline took on Quincy on February 5 at Moline High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
