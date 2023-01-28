Wirth, Beach lead Geneseo to fourth quarter comeback over Rock Island

GENESEO — The Maple Leafs didn’t have their best first half Saturday.

Geneseo High School's girls basketball team trailed Rock Island by just three at the break, but had 11 turnovers and shot just 6 of 27 from the field.

Annie Wirth, a 6-foot senior power forward, spent more time on the bench than the court the first 16 minutes because of foul trouble, but she didn’t waste her chance in the second half.

Wirth erupted for 19 of her game-high 23 points in the final two quarters to lead Geneseo to a 53-47 comeback victory over Rock Island.

“We don’t win that game without the whole team, but Annie … we somehow lit a fire underneath her at halftime and she came out ready to go,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “Annie was phenomenal tonight. She just doesn’t want to lose.

“But I also thought Mia (Kelly) and Katlyn (Seaman) played really good defense against (Kayla) Rice in the second half, and Danielle Beach hit free throws down the stretch. Addie Mills and Hanna Kreiner also played great. We don’t win that game without everyone.”

Geneseo (20-6, 8-3 WB6) trailed by as many as seven in the fourth quarter with a little more than five minutes remaining, but the Maple Leafs went on a 9-0 run — led by back-to-back 3s from Beach — to take a 43-41 lead over Rock Island (14-12, 7-4 WB6) with 2:16 remaining.

“In the locker room we just talked about coming back and we finally started working together as a team,” Wirth said. “We trusted each other, and I think that is really important. No matter who you are giving the ball to, you have to trust them. I think that’s what helped us.”

Free throws and rebounding sealed it to put Geneseo in a tie with Galesburg (8-3) with three conference games to go.

When Hardison emerged from talking with his team in the locker room, he was soaked in the aftermath of a team celebration.

“The girls are really excited, but I think it was more of how they were down by seven in the fourth quarter and battled back,” Hardison said. “They stayed together, and we are playing some fun basketball right now because we are playing for the girl on either side of you instead of playing for yourself.

“We’ve bought into that philosophy, and I’m getting emotional because as a coach that’s what we’ve always wanted to get to. You can see the joy in their eyes when they play for each other, I mean, they are almost more excited when their teammate scores. And that’s fun to watch.”

The team saw Wirth (23 points) and Beach (19 points) score all but two points in the second half. Wirth started attacking the paint, and rarely had contested looks inside three feet.

“I felt like we were letting (Wirth) just get the ball and go downhill,” Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. “We weren’t stopping her early and then she was getting into the paint. We had to be tougher, take one to the chest and take a charge, but we didn’t do that. She’s a great player and great athlete and she just went crazy.”

Rice (19 points) and KaZaria Bell (10 points) led the Rocks to a lead at the end of the first, second and third quarters — while also forcing 16 turnovers — but Rocky wasn’t able to hold on in the fourth.

“I felt like for 28 minutes we were good,” Hall said. “We were doing what we needed to do, and I thought we guarded like we needed to. And then (Geneseo) went on a tear when we stopped rebounding and took some bad shots and didn’t make them. We missed some free throws, and then the crowd got back into it.

“But I have a feeling we will see them again in the future, and we will make sure things are different.”

The Rocks lost the rebounding battle 35-22 and Geneseo made 11 free throws in the fourth. The Maple Leafs won the fourth quarter 23-16 after not scoring more than 14 points in any other quarter.

“We really challenged them to rebound,” Hardison said. “At Christmas time when the stats came out, we were at the bottom of rebounding. We told them that can’t happen. We showed them that Alleman, Quincy and Galesburg — the teams that were near the top — that they were the top rebounding teams. We’ve been working on it and getting better. We are getting second chance points and limiting the second chance points of the other team.”

The two teams met in a Class 3A regional final a year ago, and that could be the case again. But both still have a shot of at least a share of the Western Big 6 title before that happens.

“We aren’t giving up,” Hall said. “We understand we are going to need a little help now, but we will start back over next week. Galesburg is a great opponent, a great opportunity for us, and we will be ready.”