Wood, PV defense too much for Bettendorf

"We were just really active, had our arms up the whole time," Wood said. "It was more like we were dictating what they were doing instead of reacting to their offense. It allowed us to anticipate, get steals and points off transition."

Bettendorf (3-1, 3-1) finished with 24 turnovers and was just 11 of 50 shooting, including a meager 4 of 25 from beyond the arc.

"We really tried to limit drives and as many shots as we could," PV's Riley Vice said. "I thought our defensive energy was really good tonight."

Coming off a road win over Muscatine, Bettendorf never could get into an offensive rhythm between the turnovers and missed shots.

"(PV) is a lot longer in person than what they look like on film and what is listed on the roster," Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt said. "It is hard to simulate that length and athleticism in practice, but I thought we took some ill-advised shots and had some bad passes.

"For us, it is about being patient with this group. We've got a super young team, and a group we really like. We were a little too rushed in our decision-making tonight."

Halle Vice had 12 points while Riley Vice chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans, who closed the first half on a 10-2 flurry.