Woodhull Al/Cam rains all over Toulon Stark County 56-22

Woodhull Al/Cam rolled past Toulon Stark County for a comfortable 56-22 victory at Woodhull Alwood/Cambridge Co-Op on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 17 , Woodhull Al/Cam squared up on Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
