Heading into the season opener against Linn-Mar, Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt had a conversation with senior post Kylie Wroblewski as part of the team's preseason meetings.
The Bulldogs had graduated four starters from a 17-6 team, Wroblewski the lone starter back. Three of the team's starters heading into the year hadn't played any varsity minutes.
There was a little bit of uncertainty.
"Going into that first game, I said 'Kylie, I don't know how Tuesday's going to go. It might go really good, it might go really bad,'" Tritt said. "We were just sort of chuckling about it."
Wroblewski dominated the opener, scoring 28 points and grabbing 13 rebounds as the Bulldogs edged the Lions 73-70 in quadruple overtime. The 6-foot-2 senior hasn't slowed down since, averaging a MAC-high 20.7 points and a Class 5A-high 11.7 rebounds per game for the 7-0 Bulldogs heading into Friday's game against North Scott.
"I knew that this year I’d have to be more than just a person on the court that can score. I knew I’d have to not only be a threat on the court but also be there for my teammates and be more of a leader this year," Wroblewski said. "It's awesome to finish my senior year off in such a great way."
Wroblewski has grown each year she's been with the program. She didn't see varsity time as a freshman, but when Tritt took over the team prior to her sophomore year, he knew the type of player he had waiting in the wings.
"Just her footwork. Obviously she’s got some length, but you need to be more than just a tall girl," Tritt said. "She’s a sponge. Whenever the coach is talking, she’ll look you in the eye and picks up on those things."
Wroblewski quickly made an impact as a sophomore, averaging 10 points per game and leading the team with 131 rebounds. The next year, despite being the only junior in the starting lineup, Wroblewski led the Bulldogs with 13 points per game and controlled the glass even more with 165 rebounds.
Now, she has 663 career points and 378 career rebounds and is the focus of opposing teams each and every night. She also has 19 blocks this season, doubling her career total.
"Sophomore year you’re coming into a pretty intimidating environment with a lot of great girls in the MAC," Wroblewski said. "So you’re just trying to find your voice and try to do the best you can.
"Now that I’ve established my presence, I feel like I'm believing in myself and I’ve been working really hard on my offensive and defensive aggressiveness."
That aggressiveness has given the younger Bulldogs time to settle in.
In that season-opener over Linn-Mar, three other teammates finished in double figures and junior Emma Dennison is averaging 8.4 points per game and sophomore Ashley Fountain is adding eight points per contest.
"Having that (Linn-Mar) game in my pocket, going into the rest of the season, I felt like if we can get through four overtimes, then there's nothing that can stop us now," Wroblewski said. "I wanted to make sure I helped create a positive environment and those girls that were new to varsity this year, I wanted them to feel welcome and know they have the skills to play at this level, and they’ve been doing a great job."
It isn't just her offensive production that has skyrocketed. Wroblewski has also taken a big step on the glass. Entering this year she was averaging 6.6 rebounds but has greatly improved those numbers, giving the Bulldogs valuable extra possessions.
"I’ve been really working on trying to snatch the rebound," she said. "Sometimes in the past, you’re tall so you just try and tip it to yourself. As you play that really good competition, sometimes that doesn’t always work out so I’ve just been trying to be aggressive and have that mindset where nothing’s going to stop me from getting this ball."
Also a fixture on the softball team, Wroblewski hasn't had much exposure on the AAU scene. This last summer, she juggled both, and the experience at the club level helped both her game and her college prospects.
She's received interest from St. Ambrose, Augustana and Coe as well as from Division II Northwest Missouri State. Wroblewski plans on waiting to make a college decision until the end of the season.
Right now, she's working on continuing to expand her game. She's started to bring the ball up the court during games, operating more as a point forward or stretch 4, which is how Tritt thinks she'll fit at the next level.
"I think the fact that she’s really eager to expand her game is a hint that there’s more to come besides just having her back to the basket," he said. "I think the sky’s the limit, I think she’s going to keep on going and has tremendous upside once she gets to college, wherever she ends up going, to be a pretty big impact player at the next level."