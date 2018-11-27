The final seconds Tuesday epitomized the full body of work for Bettendorf's Kylie Wroblewski.
The Bulldog senior muscled into the lane to grab the rebound off a missed free throw and made the putback, giving Bettendorf enough of a cushion to hang onto a 56-54 win in a Mississippi Athletic Conference opener over Class 5A No. 15 Davenport North at North High School.
Wroblewski finished the night with a game-high 26 points and 21 rebounds, continuing the torrid start to her senior season.
"I had total confidence in my teammate that she was going to make the free throw but that's a really tough situation," Wroblewski said. "I was just trying to help the team the best I can and it happened to bounce my way and I was able to finish it off."
Wroblewski entered this season as the top returning scorer in the conference after averaging 13 points per game last season. Through three games, she is averaging 23 points and 14.3 rebounds and has the Bulldogs off to a 3-0 start despite losing four starters from last year's team.
"One thing I've really tried is to step into that leadership role and I want to be that person that the girls feel comfortable giving me the ball and I want to help my teammates out the best that I can," Wroblewski said. "My coaches have been pushing me really hard because they know how high I can get up to that level. So I've been pushing myself as hard as I can."
Wroblewski got the Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0) rolling early, making all five of her shots in the first quarter to put up 10 points as Bettendorf took a 15-12 lead. Wroblewski had a double-double midway through the second quarter as the Bulldogs took a 23-14 lead.
North (0-2, 0-1) closed out the quarter with 10 points in the final 90 seconds to take a 24-23 halftime lead, capped by a 3 from Bailey Ortega, who scored eight of her 11 points in the first half.
However, North struggled all night shooting the ball, just 30 percent from the field — including two starters going 3-of-32 — allowing Bettendorf to regain a 40-38 lead after three quarters, which was upped to 54-49 before Bella Sims cut the lead to 54-52, setting up the late free throw attempts and Wroblewski's putback with 6.1 seconds left to seal it.
Reese Ranum led the Wildcats with 12 points while Ortega and Ivy Wilmington each had 11.
"I think our biggest thing is right now, we did have two starters cold and yet we lost by two at the end. ... Right now we're climbing the hill, we're near the top, we need to get over the top and it's us," North head coach Matt Hoeppner said. "We've got to look at those bright spots (like the end of the first half) and we have to capitalize on them. But again, cold hand and you're missing at the rim.
"It's those little things when in games with teams that you are equal to, you have to do to win."
Wroblewski was complemented by Maggie Erpelding, who scored 12 points and Allie Brownson, who added six points.
"What we saw tonight from our team was a lot of what we saw up in Linn-Mar (a 73-70 win in four overtimes)," Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt said. "It was just a gutsy effort, we didn't flinch. ... We've got a lot of new faces on our varsity team with our guard play and that shows from time to time but tonight was good learning moment but this was a big one."