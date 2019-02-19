DEWITT — There is plenty of optimism surrounding the Central DeWitt girls basketball program for the next several seasons.
The Sabers have three underclassmen in their starting lineup, including the team's top two scorers in freshmen Taylor Veach and Allison Meadows.
But for all the hope about the future, Tuesday night illustrated there is still a considerable gap between Central DeWitt and the top tier of Iowa Class 4A.
Perennial power Cedar Rapids Xavier held 11th-ranked Central DeWitt scoreless for more than 11 minutes in the opening half on its way to a 45-17 rout in a regional final at Central DeWitt High School.
"We knew it was going to be an uphill challenge coming into this," Sabers coach Chad Specht said. "We're young for the most part. I think part of it was we didn't know how to react. We got down, forced some passes and forced some shots.
"You build a hole against them, they're going to make you pay for it."
The Sabers (16-5) had a momentarily lead in the game.
Senior Lauren Wisco buried back-to-back 3-pointers in the first quarter to give Central DeWitt an 8-7 advantage. Specht's team would not score again until the final seconds of the half.
Xavier (14-8) went on a 22-0 surge in the 11-plus minutes to seize control. Point guard Caitlynn Daniels, a UAB recruit, was at the center of it with a game-high 22 points.
"She's the best player we've seen," Specht said. "We knew going in there was going to be some challenges defending her, but she buried us big time."
Central DeWitt never could get in a rhythm offensively. Held below 30 points for the first time this season, the Sabers turned it over 20 times and were 7 of 41 shooting (17 percent).
When the Sabers tried to post up Veach early in the game, the Saints would double down to get the ball out of her hands.
"We tried to make it as difficult as we could because those two freshmen are going to be pretty good ballplayers before they're all done," Xavier coach Tom Lilly said. "Even at halftime, we felt they were going to make some runs and it never really happened.
"I think when they did get some open looks, they weren't ready because they were few and far between. They couldn't get in a rhythm on the perimeter with their good shooters, and that helped us tremendously."
Central DeWitt did limit Xavier to six points in the third quarter, but the offense never gained traction. The Sabers scored only two points in the game's final 13:56.
"I'm going to cringe at those numbers tonight," Specht said. "We've played well in our gym, shot well in our gym, but you've got to credit Xavier. With the length and quickness, they challenge all your shots. Once you get out of a flow, it is tough to get back into it."
The Sabers more than doubled their win total from the previous season. With Meadows, Veach and Talbot Kinney returning, a strong nucleus is in place for the next couple of seasons.
And Specht believes this result will serve as fuel for the offseason.
"With these younger players, they have that competitive drive, that juice to use this as motivation to get better," Specht said. "I hope this does drive them a bit."