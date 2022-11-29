Young Wildcats fend off Bulldog comeback attempt

It can sometimes be easy to forget just how young Davenport North's girls basketball team still is.

The Wildcats have two sophomores and a freshman in their starting lineup but boast enough talent to be ranked 12th in Class 5A to start the season.

That talent shone early Tuesday night against Bettendorf, as the Wildcats cruised to a 13-point first-quarter lead. But facing a senior-led Bulldogs team, North's youth had to overcome poor shooting and foul trouble before grabbing a 55-43 win at Bettendorf High School.

"I like that we had to grit it out because I think maybe a year ago ... they're still really young but we're a year older and we handled it a little bit better," head coach Paul Rucker said. "There were a few times where we showed our immaturity but then we got back together as a group and went back to work and thought we held together pretty dang good."

It was a freshman who made one of the biggest plays of the night.

With North holding a 50-43 lead, Alyvia McCorkle had the ball stripped by Bettendorf senior Brooke Magistrelli. But instead of allowing a fast break opportunity that could have cut the margin to five points, McCorkle quickly recovered to steal the ball back, then found Mariah Thompson for a 3 to put the Wildcats up 53-43 with a minute left.

"She's a ball player, so ball players make plays," Rucker said of McCorkle. "That was a good juncture there where she showed some maturity, maybe made a play she'd want back but she stuck with it and got to the next right thing."

North roared out of the gates in the first quarter, thanks to great ball movement. The Wildcats had assists on all six made baskets – four of them 3s – to grab a 17-4 lead.

Bettendorf's defense prevented North (2-0, 1-0 MAC) from building on that lead in the second quarter, trailing 29-16 at halftime, then cut the score to 41-33 after three quarters.

"We had them right where we wanted them, down 17-4," Bettendorf head coach Brian Tritt joked. "We've just got to start better, I think we were sort of caught up in the speed of the game a little bit and had some unnecessary turnovers.

"We could have easily tanked it in and gone home but they fought back, one possession at a time."

The margin could have been just 6, if not for Kyra Taylor, who made a shot at the buzzer to end the third quarter, a feat she equalled at the end of the first half which stopped a 4-minute scoring drought for the Wildcats.

"We work on in practice, working as a team, it's not always just one or two people," sophomore Journey Houston said. "Our supporting cast, they do what they need to do and they help out when they need to."

Houston led the charge for the Wildcats, finishing with 22 points, 20 rebounds and six steals, but it was not an efficient night as she was 9 of 23 from the field. Both teams were cold, combining to shoot 36-of-111.

"When all my shots aren't falling, I make sure I do other little stuff, like rebounds, kicking out to my players that maybe are hot at the time, or getting steals, getting that momentum," Houston said.

Thompson added 11 points while Divine Bourrage had 7 points and 8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Kayla Fountain led the Bulldogs (1-2, 0-1) with 12 points and Hattie Aanestad had 11 points, all coming in the second half as she works to continue her return from an ACL tear suffered before last season.

"I talked to Hattie about being patient because she knows the way she can play, I just don't want her getting frustrated that she wants to do it all right now," Tritt said. "I said, you might not be all there until halfway or three-quarters of the way through the season, but just be patient, and you'll be fine."