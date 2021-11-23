Young Wildcats push 10th-ranked Warriors to brink in opener

Even though his team is extremely young — two freshmen and a sophomore in the starting five — Paul Rucker knew his Davenport North girls basketball team was talented.
He just didn’t know how much competitive fight they had in them.
After just 11 practices, North battled Class 5A 10th-ranked Cedar Rapids Washington and Iowa signee Hannah Stuelke to the final seconds before falling 62-60 on Tuesday night in the season opener at North High School.
“I just think our kids — young, old and in the middle — we really competed at a high level today,” Rucker said. “One thing I was thinking all day, ‘Are we going to be able to get after it and really compete?’ They did.
“You never want to be happy when you don’t win the game, but I’m extremely proud of our kids and coaching staff in a short amount of time we put a product on the floor that competed.”
Ultimately, it was too much Stuelke and too many North fouls.
Stuelke poured in a game-high 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds before fouling out late in the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-2 senior tallied 15 points in the final quarter to help the Warriors rally from a six-point deficit with 4 ½ minutes remaining.
North was whistled for 24 fouls in the game. Stuelke was 10 of 15 at the free throw line.
“She’s definitely a great player,” said North junior Mariah Thompson, who buried four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. “One thing we need to work on more is help defense. (Stuelke) was attacking us and drawing a lot of fouls. We needed to do a better job of moving over and helping.”
Despite four turnovers in a critical stretch of the fourth quarter, 9 of 21 foul shooting for the game and connecting on only 35% of its field goals, North had a chance for a signature win in the opener.
Aeri Thomas made two free throws with 1:46 left to forge Washington in front. Stuelke’s final basket, with 90 seconds left, made it a 60-57 lead. North had a couple opportunities to draw closer, but missed opportunities near the basket.
Freshman Journey Houston had 11 of her team-high 17 points in the second half. She and fellow freshman Divine Bourrage led the Wildcats with nine rebounds apiece.
Another freshman, Damia Clark, came off the bench and scored seven third-quarter points. Sophomore Kyra Taylor chipped in eight points.
More than focusing on the outcome afterward, Rucker was ecstatic with his team’s fight and ability to rebound from adverse situations within the game.
“If we battle consistently like that, we’re going to give ourselves a chance in our league to be there every single night,” Rucker said. “That was a big question mark for me. What kind of internal burn do we have when adversity happens? A bad foul or the ball doesn’t go right, are we going to get to the next right thing?
“For the most part, I thought we did a really good job of that.”
For late November, the game had a postseason feel with the atmosphere. Rucker said that can only benefit his team which is still trying to develop an identity and cohesiveness.
“We can definitely learn a lot from this,” Thompson said. “No matter if we were losing or winning tonight, I just thought we had a lot of positive energy.
“That is just something we can continue to work on and get better at as we go on.”
Cedar Rapids Washington 62, Davenport North 60
CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON (1-0) – Keara Powers 3-7 2-5 9, Aeri Thomas 2-4 2-4 8, Jaliea Havel 2-5 3-4 8, Hannah Stuelke 12-26 10-15 36, Deja Redmond 0-4 0-0 0, Jocelyn Doyle 0-2 0-0 0, Marie Jackson 0-0 1-2 1, Jamiah Malone 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 18-30 62.
DAVENPORT NORTH (0-1) – Divine Bourrage 3-6 0-0 8, Mariah Thompson 5-12 1-3 15, Journey Houston 7-16 3-7 17, Kyra Taylor 3-8 2-6 8, Layla Muhammad 0-10 3-4 3, Angel Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Maya Arnold 1-3 0-1 2, Naveyah Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Damia Clark 3-5 0-0 7, Aliza Ramos 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 9-21 60.
Cedar Rapids Washington;13;15;12;22;--;62
Davenport North;14;13;13;20;--;60
3-point goals – CR Wash 6-21 (Stuelke 2-9, Thomas 2-4, Powers 1-4, Havel 1-1, Doyle 0-2, Redmond 0-1); North 7-26 (Thompson 4-10, Bourrage 2-3, Clark 1-3, Houston 0-3, Taylor 0-2, Muhammad 0-2, Davis 0-2, Arnold 0-1). Rebounds – CR Wash 44 (Stuelke 12); North 35 (Bourrage 9, Houston 9). Turnovers – CR Wash 21, North 15. Total fouls – CR Wash 22, North 24. Fouled out – Stuelke, Havel; Houston.
Junior varsity: North 56, CR Wash 37