Young Wildcats push 10th-ranked Warriors to brink in opener

“She’s definitely a great player,” said North junior Mariah Thompson, who buried four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. “One thing we need to work on more is help defense. (Stuelke) was attacking us and drawing a lot of fouls. We needed to do a better job of moving over and helping.”

Despite four turnovers in a critical stretch of the fourth quarter, 9 of 21 foul shooting for the game and connecting on only 35% of its field goals, North had a chance for a signature win in the opener.

Aeri Thomas made two free throws with 1:46 left to forge Washington in front. Stuelke’s final basket, with 90 seconds left, made it a 60-57 lead. North had a couple opportunities to draw closer, but missed opportunities near the basket.

Freshman Journey Houston had 11 of her team-high 17 points in the second half. She and fellow freshman Divine Bourrage led the Wildcats with nine rebounds apiece.

Another freshman, Damia Clark, came off the bench and scored seven third-quarter points. Sophomore Kyra Taylor chipped in eight points.

More than focusing on the outcome afterward, Rucker was ecstatic with his team’s fight and ability to rebound from adverse situations within the game.