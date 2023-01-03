Zoom: Bettendorf leaves Clinton in its wake 57-24

Bettendorf's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Clinton 57-24 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 3.
Last season, Bettendorf and Clinton squared off with February 1, 2022 at Clinton High School last season. Click here for a recap.
